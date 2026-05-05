Hekla Publishing Announces Posthumous Release of Two New Books Completing Íeda Herman’s Young Adult Trilogy
Hekla Publishing is pleased to announce the posthumous release of 2 new books by one of its founding authors, Icelander Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman. The books were completed by her daughter, Heidi Herman, based on her mother’s drafts and notes, and will be released May 21 in tribute to what would have been Íeda’s 101st birthday. Beyond a literary release, the story highlights a unique mother-daughter collaboration blending Icelandic folklore, imaginative storytelling, and a deeply personal legacy.
Cheyenne, WY, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hekla Publishing is pleased to announce the posthumous release date of two new books by one of its founding authors, Icelander Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman. The long-awaited novels, completed by Íeda’s daughter and Hekla co-founder Heidi Herman, of Lake Preston, South Dakota, will be released on May 21 in tribute to Íeda’s 101st birthday.
The new releases, Inner Space Aliens and War of the Griddons, complete the adventurous Young Adult trilogy that began with The Silver Arrow in 2016. Íeda Herman dreamed of creating an epic saga that would inspire young readers and celebrate Icelandic heritage. Although she completed the first draft of Book 2 and a summary for Book 3 before her passing in 2019, it was her daughter Heidi who lovingly brought the final volumes to life from her mother’s notes and cherished conversations.
“Completing these final books felt like continuing my mother’s dream,” said Heidi Herman. “She believed deeply in the power of storytelling to connect young readers with imagination and heritage, and bringing her vision to life from her notes and our conversations has been incredibly meaningful. Releasing them on what would have been her 101st birthday makes this tribute even more special, and I hope readers feel the heart, adventure, and Icelandic spirit woven into every page.”
The trilogy follows the adventures of young heroes, Finna, Erik, and Kalli, each stepping into the spotlight in their own story. The series is notable for its imaginative blend of Icelandic culture, folklore, and inventive twists, including Erik’s unique gift of tetrachromacy and the secret aurora language, a feature inspired by the mother-daughter team’s collaborative brainstorming.
Midwest Book Review calls Inner Space Aliens "Original, exceptional, and a fun read from start to finish" and "a superbly crafted action/adventure that can be read in sequence or as a stand-alone SF novel," while Literary Titan noted it is “imaginative and surprisingly tender.”
Availability Begins May 21
The books are available for purchase at all local bookstores and online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores, in paperback ($11.99, ISBN: 978-1-947233-93-5 [Inner Space Aliens], 978-1-947233-91-1 [War of the Griddons]) and eBook ($3.99) formats.
For more information, visit http://www.heklapublishing.com.
About Hekla Publishing
Hekla Publishing is dedicated to sharing stories that celebrate Icelandic heritage and culture. Founded by Íeda and Heidi Herman, the company continues its mission to honor the storytelling tradition of Iceland through new and original works.
About the Authors:
Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman was born in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1925. She married a US serviceman in 1945 and immigrated to the United States. A lifelong lover of literature, she contributed to newspapers and magazines and, once retired, completed a correspondence course in children’s literature to finish her childhood memoir, self-published at age 88. The first book of this trilogy was her fourth published work.
Heidi Herman Heidi Herman turned to writing after a thirty-year career in telecommunications and, in ten years, has published three women’s fiction novels, two cookbooks, a motivational non-fiction book based on her mother, and several children’s books. She is a member of numerous author organizations, a public speaker, a former Board member of the Icelandic National League of North America, and a mentor to aspiring authors. Learn more at www.heidihermanauthor.com.
Media Contacts:
Heidi Herman
Media Relations – Hekla Publishing
The new releases, Inner Space Aliens and War of the Griddons, complete the adventurous Young Adult trilogy that began with The Silver Arrow in 2016. Íeda Herman dreamed of creating an epic saga that would inspire young readers and celebrate Icelandic heritage. Although she completed the first draft of Book 2 and a summary for Book 3 before her passing in 2019, it was her daughter Heidi who lovingly brought the final volumes to life from her mother’s notes and cherished conversations.
“Completing these final books felt like continuing my mother’s dream,” said Heidi Herman. “She believed deeply in the power of storytelling to connect young readers with imagination and heritage, and bringing her vision to life from her notes and our conversations has been incredibly meaningful. Releasing them on what would have been her 101st birthday makes this tribute even more special, and I hope readers feel the heart, adventure, and Icelandic spirit woven into every page.”
The trilogy follows the adventures of young heroes, Finna, Erik, and Kalli, each stepping into the spotlight in their own story. The series is notable for its imaginative blend of Icelandic culture, folklore, and inventive twists, including Erik’s unique gift of tetrachromacy and the secret aurora language, a feature inspired by the mother-daughter team’s collaborative brainstorming.
Midwest Book Review calls Inner Space Aliens "Original, exceptional, and a fun read from start to finish" and "a superbly crafted action/adventure that can be read in sequence or as a stand-alone SF novel," while Literary Titan noted it is “imaginative and surprisingly tender.”
Availability Begins May 21
The books are available for purchase at all local bookstores and online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores, in paperback ($11.99, ISBN: 978-1-947233-93-5 [Inner Space Aliens], 978-1-947233-91-1 [War of the Griddons]) and eBook ($3.99) formats.
For more information, visit http://www.heklapublishing.com.
About Hekla Publishing
Hekla Publishing is dedicated to sharing stories that celebrate Icelandic heritage and culture. Founded by Íeda and Heidi Herman, the company continues its mission to honor the storytelling tradition of Iceland through new and original works.
About the Authors:
Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman was born in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1925. She married a US serviceman in 1945 and immigrated to the United States. A lifelong lover of literature, she contributed to newspapers and magazines and, once retired, completed a correspondence course in children’s literature to finish her childhood memoir, self-published at age 88. The first book of this trilogy was her fourth published work.
Heidi Herman Heidi Herman turned to writing after a thirty-year career in telecommunications and, in ten years, has published three women’s fiction novels, two cookbooks, a motivational non-fiction book based on her mother, and several children’s books. She is a member of numerous author organizations, a public speaker, a former Board member of the Icelandic National League of North America, and a mentor to aspiring authors. Learn more at www.heidihermanauthor.com.
Media Contacts:
Heidi Herman
Media Relations – Hekla Publishing
Contact
Hekla Publishing LLCContact
Heidi Herman
605-860-9764
www.heklapublishing.com
Heidi Herman
605-860-9764
www.heklapublishing.com
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