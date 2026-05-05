Hekla Publishing Announces Posthumous Release of Two New Books Completing Íeda Herman’s Young Adult Trilogy

Hekla Publishing is pleased to announce the posthumous release of 2 new books by one of its founding authors, Icelander Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman. The books were completed by her daughter, Heidi Herman, based on her mother’s drafts and notes, and will be released May 21 in tribute to what would have been Íeda’s 101st birthday. Beyond a literary release, the story highlights a unique mother-daughter collaboration blending Icelandic folklore, imaginative storytelling, and a deeply personal legacy.