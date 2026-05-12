Recent Release, "The War in the Pacific," from Fulton Books Author Frederick A. "SARGE" Bucci, Offers a Comprehensive Account of the Pacific Theater's Key Moments
Chambersburg, PA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Frederick A. "SARGE" Bucci has completed a new book, "The War in the Pacific," drawing on a lifetime of military service and family legacy to examine one of history's most significant conflicts. This work traces the backgrounds of key military leaders, profiles the primary combatants, and analyzes the battles that shaped the course of the war in the Pacific. By weaving together historical context with personal perspective, Bucci creates an accessible narrative that brings readers closer to understanding the strategic and human dimensions of this transformative period.
A retired First Sergeant with twenty years in the U.S. Army, Bucci fought in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. His connection to these events runs even deeper—his grandfather served in World War I at the Meuse-Argonne offensive alongside Sergeant Alvin York, while his father landed at Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion and his mother served as an Army nurse in England during WWII. Six uncles fought in World War II, with two lost in the Pacific Theater. These family stories, heard as a child from relatives who gathered to share their experiences, profoundly shaped his decision to pursue a military career and ultimately to document this history.
In "The War in the Pacific," readers will discover detailed explorations of the leaders, battles, and turning points that defined this brutal campaign. Bucci provides historical context and background on major figures and engagements, offering fresh insights into how strategic decisions unfolded and what their consequences meant for those involved. This work honors the sacrifice of those who served while presenting readers with a clearer understanding of the Pacific War's significance in global history. Through careful research and narrative skill, the author brings this era to life for contemporary audiences seeking to comprehend the full scope of this consequential conflict.
"I want to thank my wife for her encouragement and patience while writing this book," said author Frederick A. "SARGE" Bucci. "I sincerely hope readers enjoy this account, and I'm already working on my next book, 'The War in Europe and Africa.'"
Published by Fulton Books, Frederick A. "SARGE" Bucci's authoritative work provides readers with a fresh perspective on the Pacific Theater. This volume stands as a meaningful contribution to World War II literature and military history.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The War in the Pacific" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
A retired First Sergeant with twenty years in the U.S. Army, Bucci fought in Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. His connection to these events runs even deeper—his grandfather served in World War I at the Meuse-Argonne offensive alongside Sergeant Alvin York, while his father landed at Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion and his mother served as an Army nurse in England during WWII. Six uncles fought in World War II, with two lost in the Pacific Theater. These family stories, heard as a child from relatives who gathered to share their experiences, profoundly shaped his decision to pursue a military career and ultimately to document this history.
In "The War in the Pacific," readers will discover detailed explorations of the leaders, battles, and turning points that defined this brutal campaign. Bucci provides historical context and background on major figures and engagements, offering fresh insights into how strategic decisions unfolded and what their consequences meant for those involved. This work honors the sacrifice of those who served while presenting readers with a clearer understanding of the Pacific War's significance in global history. Through careful research and narrative skill, the author brings this era to life for contemporary audiences seeking to comprehend the full scope of this consequential conflict.
"I want to thank my wife for her encouragement and patience while writing this book," said author Frederick A. "SARGE" Bucci. "I sincerely hope readers enjoy this account, and I'm already working on my next book, 'The War in Europe and Africa.'"
Published by Fulton Books, Frederick A. "SARGE" Bucci's authoritative work provides readers with a fresh perspective on the Pacific Theater. This volume stands as a meaningful contribution to World War II literature and military history.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The War in the Pacific" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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