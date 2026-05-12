Recent Release, "Love In The Outback," from Fulton Books Author Ceilidh Campbell, Explores One Woman's Journey Through Hardship and Self-Discovery in Australia
Salem, OR, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ceilidh Campbell has completed her debut novel, "Love In The Outback," a richly layered story centered on Megan, a woman confronting profound personal struggles against the backdrop of the vast outback terrain. Drawing from her lifetime of creative work—including published poetry and musical revue performances—Campbell brings a literary sensibility to fiction that unfolds with emotional depth and authenticity. The narrative traces Megan's path through darkness toward understanding, weaving together the complexities of her internal world with the harsh beauty of the landscape surrounding her.
Campbell's unique background infuses this work with distinctive authority. As someone born in Australia who has lived across Canada and America, eventually settling in Oregon, she writes with firsthand knowledge of the places and experiences she portrays. Her professional journey—from cab driver to short-order cook, from teacher to director of her own dinner theatre company—has given her keen insight into human nature and resilience. She was notably the first woman manager to tour Australia in New South Wales and Queensland, reaching into the outback itself, an experience that deeply informs this novel's sense of place.
"Love In The Outback" explores themes of perseverance, redemption, and the transformative power of confronting one's deepest struggles. Campbell crafted this narrative with meticulous attention to story structure, building a substantial middle that gives Megan's arc full dimension and impact. Readers will discover a visceral, intimate portrait of a woman finding her way toward healing, supported by the raw vitality of the Australian outback and the relationships that sustain her through her darkest hours.
"This novel represents something I needed to say," said author Ceilidh Campbell. "Writing what you know, drawing from the places that shaped me and the people I've encountered, allowed me to create a story that feels genuine and earned. Megan's journey became my own as I wrote her struggles into being."
Published by Fulton Books, Ceilidh Campbell's captivating work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of resilience and transformation. This novel will resonate deeply with those seeking authentic human stories grounded in extraordinary landscapes.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Love In The Outback" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Campbell's unique background infuses this work with distinctive authority. As someone born in Australia who has lived across Canada and America, eventually settling in Oregon, she writes with firsthand knowledge of the places and experiences she portrays. Her professional journey—from cab driver to short-order cook, from teacher to director of her own dinner theatre company—has given her keen insight into human nature and resilience. She was notably the first woman manager to tour Australia in New South Wales and Queensland, reaching into the outback itself, an experience that deeply informs this novel's sense of place.
"Love In The Outback" explores themes of perseverance, redemption, and the transformative power of confronting one's deepest struggles. Campbell crafted this narrative with meticulous attention to story structure, building a substantial middle that gives Megan's arc full dimension and impact. Readers will discover a visceral, intimate portrait of a woman finding her way toward healing, supported by the raw vitality of the Australian outback and the relationships that sustain her through her darkest hours.
"This novel represents something I needed to say," said author Ceilidh Campbell. "Writing what you know, drawing from the places that shaped me and the people I've encountered, allowed me to create a story that feels genuine and earned. Megan's journey became my own as I wrote her struggles into being."
Published by Fulton Books, Ceilidh Campbell's captivating work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of resilience and transformation. This novel will resonate deeply with those seeking authentic human stories grounded in extraordinary landscapes.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Love In The Outback" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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