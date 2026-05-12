William Smillie’s New Book, "Red Rag, Blue Rag: Classroom Management When Colors Collide," Aims to Help Educators in Classroom Management of Inner-City Students
Phoenix, AZ, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William Smillie, who has worked as an educator for over forty-five years, teaching at both high school and college levels, has completed his most recent book, “Red Rag, Blue Rag: Classroom Management When Colors Collide”: an insightful collection of anecdotes and tips designed to help teachers take control of their students while dealing with clashing cultures and volatile personalities in the classroom.
Smillie shares, “I found one huddled in a corner of the classroom, sobbing, phone firmly fisted in hand. I trailed another out the front door amid sparks of profanity and a vow never to return. I walked a third from the classroom to my office. This teacher with years of experience said to me simply, ‘They told me they had gotten rid of the last teacher, and now they were going to get rid of me.’
“They had, and they did.
“A professor at the University of Oregon said to me once, ‘You gotta know the depth of the water before you try to walk on it…you will sink.’
“While these words and sentiments may apply to several of life’s challenges, right now they address the challenge seated on the other side of the classroom door in front of you. Ready?
“Showtime.
“Splash down dead ahead.”
Published by Fulton Books, William Smillie’s book is a vital resource for educators facing a difficult classroom setting, offering the tools they need to gain control and help untraditional students by meeting them at their unique and individual needs.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Red Rag, Blue Rag: Classroom Management When Colors Collide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Smillie shares, “I found one huddled in a corner of the classroom, sobbing, phone firmly fisted in hand. I trailed another out the front door amid sparks of profanity and a vow never to return. I walked a third from the classroom to my office. This teacher with years of experience said to me simply, ‘They told me they had gotten rid of the last teacher, and now they were going to get rid of me.’
“They had, and they did.
“A professor at the University of Oregon said to me once, ‘You gotta know the depth of the water before you try to walk on it…you will sink.’
“While these words and sentiments may apply to several of life’s challenges, right now they address the challenge seated on the other side of the classroom door in front of you. Ready?
“Showtime.
“Splash down dead ahead.”
Published by Fulton Books, William Smillie’s book is a vital resource for educators facing a difficult classroom setting, offering the tools they need to gain control and help untraditional students by meeting them at their unique and individual needs.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Red Rag, Blue Rag: Classroom Management When Colors Collide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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