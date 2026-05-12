Recent Release, "Floyd, the Ice-Cream Eating Dragon: Makes New Friends," from Fulton Books, Follows a Dragon Leaving Royal Life to Find Adventure and Friendship
Wayne, NJ, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Trip Schweighardt with help from Maddie and Quint Schweighardt has completed a delightful new book, "Floyd, the Ice-Cream Eating Dragon: Makes New Friends: Another Bedtime Story." This charming tale picks up where Floyd's first adventure ended, as the ice-cream-loving dragon departs castle life and his royal companions to return to Dragonwoods. There, Floyd's journey takes an exciting turn when he encounters new characters in need of assistance, setting the stage for heroic moments and sweet discoveries throughout.
The author, a retired dentist and grandfather of six from Wayne, New Jersey, drew inspiration from his love of whimsical storytelling and aspires to create children's literature in the spirit of fellow Dartmouth alumnus Theodor Geisel. What makes this second Floyd tale particularly special is that Schweighardt crafted it alongside his grandchildren, Maddie and Quint, whose imaginations and youthful perspectives breathed life into the story's magical elements. Eight-year-old Maddie, who loves dance and creative play with her toys and siblings, contributed her boundless imagination, while six-year-old Quint, an enthusiastic sports lover and animal enthusiast, lent his knowledge and passion for dragons to shape Floyd's next adventure.
"Floyd, the Ice-Cream Eating Dragon: Makes New Friends" explores themes of courage, friendship, and acceptance as Floyd discovers that true heroism often comes from the most unexpected circumstances. Young readers will delight in watching their favorite dragon navigate his new friendships while indulging in his passion for frozen treats. The story reveals that adventure awaits those willing to step beyond their comfort zones, and that helping others creates bonds stronger than any castle walls.
"Creating this sequel with Maddie and Quint made the entire writing process joyful and authentic," said author Trip Schweighardt with help from Maddie and Quint Schweighardt. "Their enthusiasm and creativity reminded me why these stories matter—they inspire children to be brave, kind, and curious about the world around them."
Published by Fulton Books, Trip Schweighardt with help from Maddie and Quint Schweighardt's enchanting work entertains young readers while nurturing their imagination and sense of wonder. This heartwarming tale proves that the most meaningful adventures often lead to lasting friendships and cherished memories.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Floyd, the Ice-Cream Eating Dragon: Makes New Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author, a retired dentist and grandfather of six from Wayne, New Jersey, drew inspiration from his love of whimsical storytelling and aspires to create children's literature in the spirit of fellow Dartmouth alumnus Theodor Geisel. What makes this second Floyd tale particularly special is that Schweighardt crafted it alongside his grandchildren, Maddie and Quint, whose imaginations and youthful perspectives breathed life into the story's magical elements. Eight-year-old Maddie, who loves dance and creative play with her toys and siblings, contributed her boundless imagination, while six-year-old Quint, an enthusiastic sports lover and animal enthusiast, lent his knowledge and passion for dragons to shape Floyd's next adventure.
"Floyd, the Ice-Cream Eating Dragon: Makes New Friends" explores themes of courage, friendship, and acceptance as Floyd discovers that true heroism often comes from the most unexpected circumstances. Young readers will delight in watching their favorite dragon navigate his new friendships while indulging in his passion for frozen treats. The story reveals that adventure awaits those willing to step beyond their comfort zones, and that helping others creates bonds stronger than any castle walls.
"Creating this sequel with Maddie and Quint made the entire writing process joyful and authentic," said author Trip Schweighardt with help from Maddie and Quint Schweighardt. "Their enthusiasm and creativity reminded me why these stories matter—they inspire children to be brave, kind, and curious about the world around them."
Published by Fulton Books, Trip Schweighardt with help from Maddie and Quint Schweighardt's enchanting work entertains young readers while nurturing their imagination and sense of wonder. This heartwarming tale proves that the most meaningful adventures often lead to lasting friendships and cherished memories.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Floyd, the Ice-Cream Eating Dragon: Makes New Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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