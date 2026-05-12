Recent Release, "Shadowland," from Fulton Books Author Jackie Campbell, Explores the Hidden Realities and Human Impact of Working in Child Protective Services
New York, NY, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Campbell's journey into Child Protective Services began with uncertainty and limited understanding of what the agency actually does or demands of its workers. Frustrated by misconceptions, fear-based narratives, and the lack of honest resources available to those considering or already working in this field, she set out to fill that critical gap. Her work speaks directly to caseworkers, social services professionals, families navigating the system, and anyone questioning whether they have the resilience for this noble yet challenging career path. Through her candid perspective, Campbell bridges the chasm between public perception and ground-level reality.
What emerges from "Shadowland: Working for Child Protective Services" is far more than a personal account—it becomes an essential guide for understanding the complex, often misunderstood world of child protection. Campbell explores the intricate balance caseworkers must maintain between advocating for vulnerable children and showing empathy toward families in crisis. Her narrative acknowledges the emotional toll, the ethical dilemmas, and the unwavering commitment required to sustain this work. Readers will discover that success in social services demands rigorous self-awareness, emotional stability, and genuine compassion—qualities that separate those who merely survive the field from those who truly serve it.
"I wrote this book because the people entering social services deserve honest preparation and support," said author Jackie Campbell. "They need to understand not just the duties of Child Protective Services, but their own capacity to handle the weight of that responsibility. This work changes you, and that transformation begins with awareness."
Published by Fulton Books, Jackie Campbell's enlightening work offers crucial insights for current and aspiring social workers, families in transition, and communities seeking to understand child protection systems. Her candid perspective illuminates a profession often shrouded in mystery and misconception.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Shadowland" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.co
What emerges from "Shadowland: Working for Child Protective Services" is far more than a personal account—it becomes an essential guide for understanding the complex, often misunderstood world of child protection. Campbell explores the intricate balance caseworkers must maintain between advocating for vulnerable children and showing empathy toward families in crisis. Her narrative acknowledges the emotional toll, the ethical dilemmas, and the unwavering commitment required to sustain this work. Readers will discover that success in social services demands rigorous self-awareness, emotional stability, and genuine compassion—qualities that separate those who merely survive the field from those who truly serve it.
"I wrote this book because the people entering social services deserve honest preparation and support," said author Jackie Campbell. "They need to understand not just the duties of Child Protective Services, but their own capacity to handle the weight of that responsibility. This work changes you, and that transformation begins with awareness."
Published by Fulton Books, Jackie Campbell's enlightening work offers crucial insights for current and aspiring social workers, families in transition, and communities seeking to understand child protection systems. Her candid perspective illuminates a profession often shrouded in mystery and misconception.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Shadowland" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.co
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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