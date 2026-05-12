P. C. Scherer, PhD’s New Book, “Angels, Demons, and UFOs,” Aims to Bridge the Gap Between Faith-Based Teachings and Unexplained Supernatural Occurrences
New York, NY, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author P. C. Scherer, PhD, a theologian, former educator, and devoted Christian, has completed his most recent book, “Angels, Demons, and UFOs”: a fascinating account that examines the intersection of faith and the unexplained, guiding readers through biblical truths that illuminate supernatural phenomena.
With a doctorate in theology, P. C. Scherer, PhD is passionate about bringing the strange and mysterious in line with biblical principles, offering insightful perspectives on topics often overlooked or misunderstood. His background in education allows him to communicate deep theological concepts in a way that is both accessible and thought-provoking. When not writing, Dr. Scherer enjoys studying Scripture, engaging in theological discussions, and helping others deepen their understanding of God’s Word.
In “Angels, Demons, and UFOs,” P. C. Scherer, PhD, challenges conventional narratives and explores the possibility that what many call “aliens” are, in fact, spiritual beings—angels and demons operating in the physical realm. Drawing from Scripture, the Apocrypha, and historical records, Scherer unpacks the UFO phenomenon through a biblical lens, revealing unsettling parallels between ancient accounts of heavenly messengers and modern-day encounters.
“This book dives into the origins of UFO lore, the claims of ancient astronaut theory, and the implications of the Drake equation—questioning whether intelligent life beyond earth is truly scientific or something more deceptive,” writes Dr. Scherer. “It also examines hoaxes, military developments, and government disclosures, peeling back the layers of misinformation to uncover a startling possibility: these so-called extraterrestrial visitors may not be from other planets but rather spiritual entities with an agenda that stretches back to the dawn of time.”
Published by Fulton Books, P. C. Scherer, PhD’s book is an engaging and thought-provoking series that invites readers to reconsider what they think they know about the unknown.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Angels, Demons, and UFOs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
With a doctorate in theology, P. C. Scherer, PhD is passionate about bringing the strange and mysterious in line with biblical principles, offering insightful perspectives on topics often overlooked or misunderstood. His background in education allows him to communicate deep theological concepts in a way that is both accessible and thought-provoking. When not writing, Dr. Scherer enjoys studying Scripture, engaging in theological discussions, and helping others deepen their understanding of God’s Word.
In “Angels, Demons, and UFOs,” P. C. Scherer, PhD, challenges conventional narratives and explores the possibility that what many call “aliens” are, in fact, spiritual beings—angels and demons operating in the physical realm. Drawing from Scripture, the Apocrypha, and historical records, Scherer unpacks the UFO phenomenon through a biblical lens, revealing unsettling parallels between ancient accounts of heavenly messengers and modern-day encounters.
“This book dives into the origins of UFO lore, the claims of ancient astronaut theory, and the implications of the Drake equation—questioning whether intelligent life beyond earth is truly scientific or something more deceptive,” writes Dr. Scherer. “It also examines hoaxes, military developments, and government disclosures, peeling back the layers of misinformation to uncover a startling possibility: these so-called extraterrestrial visitors may not be from other planets but rather spiritual entities with an agenda that stretches back to the dawn of time.”
Published by Fulton Books, P. C. Scherer, PhD’s book is an engaging and thought-provoking series that invites readers to reconsider what they think they know about the unknown.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Angels, Demons, and UFOs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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