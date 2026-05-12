Recent Release, "Tenjooberrymuds," from Fulton Books Author April O'Neill, Brings Timeless Humor and Laughter to Readers of All Ages
New York, NY, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- April O'Neill has completed a new book, "Tenjooberrymuds": Joke Book, a delightful collection that transports readers back to a simpler era when email chains carried witty punchlines and good-natured humor. Drawing from a decades-old personal archive, this compilation resurrects classic jokes that celebrate the universal language of laughter while sidestepping the sensitivities of modern comedy. Whether you're seeking wholesome entertainment for family gatherings or nostalgic belly laughs, this volume delivers the comedic gold that made the 1990s memorable.
O'Neill's passion for humor runs deep, cultivated from her childhood in a joke-telling household where laughter was currency and timing was art. Raised in a household of jokesters, she developed an appreciation for the performance aspect of comedy—the acting-out, the audience participation, the genuine connection that emerges when people gather to share in mutual amusement. Her favorite jokes transcend cultural boundaries, reflecting the truth that joy knows no nationality or background.
In "Tenjooberrymuds," readers will discover the heart behind this collection: a gift created with love for her homebound stepfather during the 1990s that has since brought laughter to countless people across years and circles. The book honors a tradition of shared humor that bridges generations and cultures, reminding us that a well-told joke remains one of life's purest pleasures. Each page invites readers to rediscover the unfiltered, genuine comedy that united us before the world grew more guarded.
"I hope that you enjoy my joke book as much as I have," said author April O'Neill.
Published by Fulton Books, April O'Neill's enchanting work provides readers with accessible entertainment perfect for any occasion. This collection revives the timeless joy of laughter and reminds us why humor matters.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase "Tenjooberrymuds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
O'Neill's passion for humor runs deep, cultivated from her childhood in a joke-telling household where laughter was currency and timing was art. Raised in a household of jokesters, she developed an appreciation for the performance aspect of comedy—the acting-out, the audience participation, the genuine connection that emerges when people gather to share in mutual amusement. Her favorite jokes transcend cultural boundaries, reflecting the truth that joy knows no nationality or background.
In "Tenjooberrymuds," readers will discover the heart behind this collection: a gift created with love for her homebound stepfather during the 1990s that has since brought laughter to countless people across years and circles. The book honors a tradition of shared humor that bridges generations and cultures, reminding us that a well-told joke remains one of life's purest pleasures. Each page invites readers to rediscover the unfiltered, genuine comedy that united us before the world grew more guarded.
"I hope that you enjoy my joke book as much as I have," said author April O'Neill.
Published by Fulton Books, April O'Neill's enchanting work provides readers with accessible entertainment perfect for any occasion. This collection revives the timeless joy of laughter and reminds us why humor matters.
Readers who wish to experience this hilarious work can purchase "Tenjooberrymuds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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