Recent Release, "Knew You Were Waiting," from Fulton Books Author D.M. Kriskewic, Explores a Second Chance at Love Between Two People Whose Lives Diverged
New York, NY, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- D.M. Kriskewic has completed a new book, "Knew You Were Waiting," a contemporary romance that follows Garrett Erickson, a man who chased his dream of becoming a rock star and signed away his future with the woman he loved most. When his current contract ends after twenty-five years of touring and recording, Garrett returns home determined to reclaim what he lost—a life with Monica Bennett, the only woman he ever truly wanted.
The author draws from her own creative spirit and understanding of human resilience.
Born and raised in New Jersey before relocating to Florida in 2016, D.M. Kriskewic
channels her artistic sensibilities into both her profession and her storytelling. Her passion for reading and love of the outdoors inform the emotional depth she brings to her characters and their journeys.
In "Knew You Were Waiting," readers will discover a poignant tale of sacrifice and redemption. Monica has spent two decades raising their twin daughters alone while Garrett pursued his ambitions on the world stage. Now, as he attempts to rebuild his fractured world, he must confront whether Monica can forgive his absence and whether their connection has survived the years of separation. This riveting exploration of love, regret, and the possibility of new beginnings asks whether some bonds are truly unbreakable.
"This story came from my desire to explore what happens when dreams and love collide," said author D.M. Kriskewic. "I wanted to write about real people facing genuine consequences while maintaining hope that redemption is possible."
Published by Fulton Books, D.M. Kriskewic's compelling work speaks to anyone who has ever wondered about the roads not taken. This novel reminds us that life's greatest opportunities sometimes arrive when we least expect them.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally resonant work can purchase "Knew You Were Waiting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author draws from her own creative spirit and understanding of human resilience.
Born and raised in New Jersey before relocating to Florida in 2016, D.M. Kriskewic
channels her artistic sensibilities into both her profession and her storytelling. Her passion for reading and love of the outdoors inform the emotional depth she brings to her characters and their journeys.
In "Knew You Were Waiting," readers will discover a poignant tale of sacrifice and redemption. Monica has spent two decades raising their twin daughters alone while Garrett pursued his ambitions on the world stage. Now, as he attempts to rebuild his fractured world, he must confront whether Monica can forgive his absence and whether their connection has survived the years of separation. This riveting exploration of love, regret, and the possibility of new beginnings asks whether some bonds are truly unbreakable.
"This story came from my desire to explore what happens when dreams and love collide," said author D.M. Kriskewic. "I wanted to write about real people facing genuine consequences while maintaining hope that redemption is possible."
Published by Fulton Books, D.M. Kriskewic's compelling work speaks to anyone who has ever wondered about the roads not taken. This novel reminds us that life's greatest opportunities sometimes arrive when we least expect them.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally resonant work can purchase "Knew You Were Waiting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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