Empire Today® Completes New Equity Investment, Positioning Company for Next Phase of Growth
Empire Today, LLC (“Empire” or the “Company”), one of the most recognized brands in the home improvement space, has received a new equity investment from an investment group led by funds managed by Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. (“Invesco”) and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”) as part of a broader transaction to solidify the Company’s balance sheet.
Northlake, IL, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Empire Today, LLC (“Empire” or the “Company”), one of the most recognized brands in the home improvement space, has received a new equity investment from an investment group led by funds managed by Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. (“Invesco”) and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”) as part of a broader transaction to solidify the Company’s balance sheet.
Invesco and Fortress now own the majority of the Company’s equity. This investment reflects the investors’ strong confidence in Empire’s brand strength, attractive direct-to-consumer business model, and ability to drive sustainable growth.
“With a strengthened balance sheet, Empire is now in its best position in years to capitalize on opportunities in the flooring industry,” said Brian Hutto, Empire’s CEO. “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional flooring solutions to our customers while continuing to invest in our people, our capabilities, and the communities we serve.”
For decades, Empire has provided a broad selection of high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, porcelain and ceramic tile, and vinyl flooring products suitable for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire combines a convenient in-home shopping experience with professional installation to deliver outstanding value to consumers. With over $2 billion in cumulative brand investment, the Empire Today brand and its iconic jingle are widely recognized as synonymous with a best-in-class flooring experience.
As a result of the transaction, Empire has reduced its debt to the lowest level in over a decade, positioning the company to invest more in strategic and growth initiatives.
Empire Today, LLC has been a leading provider of installed home improvements for over 65 years operating across the 75 largest major metropolitan areas nationwide. Empire is excited to continue fulfilling its mission of “making beautiful new floors easy and creating spaces our customers love” through its Home Floor Advantage® experience bringing the showroom to living rooms and businesses for decades to come.
For more information, contact:
Empire Today
pressrelations@empiretoday.com
https://www.empiretoday.com/
Invesco and Fortress now own the majority of the Company’s equity. This investment reflects the investors’ strong confidence in Empire’s brand strength, attractive direct-to-consumer business model, and ability to drive sustainable growth.
“With a strengthened balance sheet, Empire is now in its best position in years to capitalize on opportunities in the flooring industry,” said Brian Hutto, Empire’s CEO. “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional flooring solutions to our customers while continuing to invest in our people, our capabilities, and the communities we serve.”
For decades, Empire has provided a broad selection of high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, porcelain and ceramic tile, and vinyl flooring products suitable for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire combines a convenient in-home shopping experience with professional installation to deliver outstanding value to consumers. With over $2 billion in cumulative brand investment, the Empire Today brand and its iconic jingle are widely recognized as synonymous with a best-in-class flooring experience.
As a result of the transaction, Empire has reduced its debt to the lowest level in over a decade, positioning the company to invest more in strategic and growth initiatives.
Empire Today, LLC has been a leading provider of installed home improvements for over 65 years operating across the 75 largest major metropolitan areas nationwide. Empire is excited to continue fulfilling its mission of “making beautiful new floors easy and creating spaces our customers love” through its Home Floor Advantage® experience bringing the showroom to living rooms and businesses for decades to come.
For more information, contact:
Empire Today
pressrelations@empiretoday.com
https://www.empiretoday.com/
Contact
Empire TodayContact
Press Relations
1-800-588-2300
www.empiretoday.com
Press Relations
1-800-588-2300
www.empiretoday.com
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