Empire Today® Completes New Equity Investment, Positioning Company for Next Phase of Growth

Empire Today, LLC (“Empire” or the “Company”), one of the most recognized brands in the home improvement space, has received a new equity investment from an investment group led by funds managed by Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. (“Invesco”) and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”) as part of a broader transaction to solidify the Company’s balance sheet.