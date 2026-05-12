Recent Release, "The Making of a Christian Physician," from Covenant Books Author Dr. David Miller, Offers a Compelling Testimony of Faith and Service
Eureka, IL, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. David Miller has completed a new book "The Making of a Christian Physician" — an informational testimony that explores his lifelong calling to the medical profession. Firmly believing Christian physicians are divinely summoned, Miller recounts the rigorous journey that involves over a decade of education and training, while describing the profound influence of family, friends, teachers, and mentors along the way.
The author's dependence on God, cultivated humility, and extending mercy to others are essential virtues that have guided Miller through the countless competing forces of marriage, family, church, chronic fatigue, integrity, sanity, time constraints, regulatory bodies, malpractice threats, unrealistic expectations, and the ever-present risk of burnout.
"The Making of a Christian Physician" by Dr. David Miller shares the powerful narrative of his birth-to-retirement path, where readers will discover God's unwavering faithfulness, even in times of personal failure. Miller's story illuminates the remarkable transformation of an aspiring Christian into a compassionate healer, called to serve with humility.
"As a junior in high school, I felt a definite call to become a physician," said author Dr. David Miller. "The journey has been paved with both challenges and blessings, but I give God the credit for guiding me to become the merciful Christian doctor I am today."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. David Miller's insightful work offers practical wisdom and spiritual inspiration for those pursuing a career in medicine. This stirring account will uplift readers with its testament to the power of faith, resilience, and divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Making of a Christian Physician" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's dependence on God, cultivated humility, and extending mercy to others are essential virtues that have guided Miller through the countless competing forces of marriage, family, church, chronic fatigue, integrity, sanity, time constraints, regulatory bodies, malpractice threats, unrealistic expectations, and the ever-present risk of burnout.
"The Making of a Christian Physician" by Dr. David Miller shares the powerful narrative of his birth-to-retirement path, where readers will discover God's unwavering faithfulness, even in times of personal failure. Miller's story illuminates the remarkable transformation of an aspiring Christian into a compassionate healer, called to serve with humility.
"As a junior in high school, I felt a definite call to become a physician," said author Dr. David Miller. "The journey has been paved with both challenges and blessings, but I give God the credit for guiding me to become the merciful Christian doctor I am today."
Published by Covenant Books, Dr. David Miller's insightful work offers practical wisdom and spiritual inspiration for those pursuing a career in medicine. This stirring account will uplift readers with its testament to the power of faith, resilience, and divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Making of a Christian Physician" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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