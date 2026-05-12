Author Matthew D. Vickers’s New Book, "An Innocent Glance at a Sinister Reflection," is a Powerful Read That Invites Readers to Face Their Darkest Inner Truths
New York, NY, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Matthew D. Vickers, a native of Boone County, West Virginia, has completed his new book, “An Innocent Glance at a Sinister Reflection”: a thought-provoking series that offers readers the chance to explore the honest truths that hide within them.
“When I started this book, I was trying to find some relief from both the burdens I bear and the ones I hide—also to enlighten a few people on how and why I turned out to be the way that I am,” writes Vickers. “This book will test your limits of truth and trust with even your toughest critic…yourself. Touching base on some sensitive topics but pulling no punches. Every word personally lived, suffered, and survived by the author. Every situation true and exact in detail.
“It will help you understand how and why you made your choices and how to live with them. In the end, you may figure out who or what you are—or want to become—if you can be brave and honest with yourself. Even a few paranormal, evil-but-true situations are explained within.
“So ask yourself: Am I brave enough to confront my darkest demons? If so, I know you will love it. If not, then I suggest you sit back, hold on, ’cause it’s gonna be a wondrous journey either way. Enjoy!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matthew D. Vickers’s new book will provide readers with the tools they need to enter into deep self-reflection, revealing the inner truths and demons they hide so well without even realizing it. Emotionally candid and eye-opening, “An Innocent Glance at a Sinister Reflection” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “An Innocent Glance at a Sinister Reflection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“When I started this book, I was trying to find some relief from both the burdens I bear and the ones I hide—also to enlighten a few people on how and why I turned out to be the way that I am,” writes Vickers. “This book will test your limits of truth and trust with even your toughest critic…yourself. Touching base on some sensitive topics but pulling no punches. Every word personally lived, suffered, and survived by the author. Every situation true and exact in detail.
“It will help you understand how and why you made your choices and how to live with them. In the end, you may figure out who or what you are—or want to become—if you can be brave and honest with yourself. Even a few paranormal, evil-but-true situations are explained within.
“So ask yourself: Am I brave enough to confront my darkest demons? If so, I know you will love it. If not, then I suggest you sit back, hold on, ’cause it’s gonna be a wondrous journey either way. Enjoy!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Matthew D. Vickers’s new book will provide readers with the tools they need to enter into deep self-reflection, revealing the inner truths and demons they hide so well without even realizing it. Emotionally candid and eye-opening, “An Innocent Glance at a Sinister Reflection” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “An Innocent Glance at a Sinister Reflection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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