Recent Release, "The Adventures of the Cats-R-Us-Gang," from Covenant Books Author Bob Willis, Tells the Delightful Story of a Feline Family That Defies All Expectations
Rolla, MT, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bob Willis has completed a new book, "The Adventures of the Cats-R-Us-Gang," which follows an enchanting premise: a father's strict no-cats-in-the-house rule crumbles when his daughters' love for felines transforms a quiet ranch into a bustling haven for whiskers and purrs. What begins with a single barn cat and her kittens evolves into an extraordinary gang of adventurous cats, each with distinct personalities and their own place in the family. From Julius, the persistent charmer who refuses to accept boundaries, to Hammy, whose recovery from injury bonds the group together, these feline characters come alive with personality and heart.
Willis, an accomplished nature writer whose Trout Adventure series captivated readers across the globe, brings his signature blend of storytelling and visual richness to children's literature. With over two decades of writing experience and recent recognition in Who's Who in America, Willis has established himself as a master of adventure narratives. His photography and illustrations have long enriched his work, and they return here to enhance this captivating tale set amid the beautiful Ozarks of Missouri, where Willis himself raises horses and witnesses daily animal encounters.
In "The Adventures of the Cats-R-Us-Gang," readers will discover themes of unexpected friendship, courage, and the transformative power of love. When a raccoon gang threatens the ranch, the cats must unite to become unlikely heroes, leading to the thrilling Great Raccoon War. Through this exciting conflict, Willis explores how unlikely protectors can rise to defend their home, proving that bravery comes in all sizes and stripes. Young readers will be transported into an exhilarating world where nature's creatures embark on perilous adventures filled with genuine suspense and heartwarming moments.
"This book celebrates the joy animals bring to our lives," said author Bob Willis. "The Cats-R-Us Gang represents loyalty, adventure, and the beautiful chaos that comes when family—whether human or feline—works together to protect what matters most."
Published by Covenant Books, Bob Willis's whimsical work offers young readers an engaging escape into a world where animal friendships flourish and adventure awaits at every turn. This entertaining story encourages children to embrace the wonder of nature while exploring themes of loyalty and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Adventures of the Cats-R-Us-Gang" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Willis, an accomplished nature writer whose Trout Adventure series captivated readers across the globe, brings his signature blend of storytelling and visual richness to children's literature. With over two decades of writing experience and recent recognition in Who's Who in America, Willis has established himself as a master of adventure narratives. His photography and illustrations have long enriched his work, and they return here to enhance this captivating tale set amid the beautiful Ozarks of Missouri, where Willis himself raises horses and witnesses daily animal encounters.
In "The Adventures of the Cats-R-Us-Gang," readers will discover themes of unexpected friendship, courage, and the transformative power of love. When a raccoon gang threatens the ranch, the cats must unite to become unlikely heroes, leading to the thrilling Great Raccoon War. Through this exciting conflict, Willis explores how unlikely protectors can rise to defend their home, proving that bravery comes in all sizes and stripes. Young readers will be transported into an exhilarating world where nature's creatures embark on perilous adventures filled with genuine suspense and heartwarming moments.
"This book celebrates the joy animals bring to our lives," said author Bob Willis. "The Cats-R-Us Gang represents loyalty, adventure, and the beautiful chaos that comes when family—whether human or feline—works together to protect what matters most."
Published by Covenant Books, Bob Willis's whimsical work offers young readers an engaging escape into a world where animal friendships flourish and adventure awaits at every turn. This entertaining story encourages children to embrace the wonder of nature while exploring themes of loyalty and courage.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Adventures of the Cats-R-Us-Gang" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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