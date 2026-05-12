"Digby's Discoveries," from Covenant Books Author Tena K. Hunt, Invites Young Readers on an Insightful Journey of Self-Discovery
York Haven, PA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tena K. Hunt has completed a new book, "Digby's Discoveries" — an engaging exploration of the diverse wonders that make up an eight-year-old boy named Digby. Through heartwarming vignettes, readers will follow Digby's path to learning more about himself, from the mystery of fingerprints to the power of self-acceptance.
The author's extensive background in human resources has imbued her with a profound understanding of the human experience, which she weaves deftly into the narrative. Tena's genuine passion for her subject shines through, as she skillfully guides readers alongside Digby on his relatable quest for self-discovery.
"Digby's Discoveries" by Tena K. Hunt delves into themes of identity, curiosity, and the innate value each child possesses. Readers will be captivated by Digby's heartwarming journey, uncovering the unique characteristics that make him who he is while discovering universal truths about the human condition. This uplifting work promises to inspire young minds and touch the hearts of readers of all ages.
"As I watched my grandchildren grow, I was inspired to capture the wonder and delight of childhood through the eyes of Digby," said author Tena K. Hunt. "It is my hope that children will learn to embrace their God-given uniqueness and find joy in the simple discoveries that make them who they are."
Published by Covenant Books, Tena K. Hunt's heartwarming work offers young readers an insightful exploration of identity and self-acceptance. This charming narrative is sure to uplift and delight readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Digby's Discoveries" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's extensive background in human resources has imbued her with a profound understanding of the human experience, which she weaves deftly into the narrative. Tena's genuine passion for her subject shines through, as she skillfully guides readers alongside Digby on his relatable quest for self-discovery.
"Digby's Discoveries" by Tena K. Hunt delves into themes of identity, curiosity, and the innate value each child possesses. Readers will be captivated by Digby's heartwarming journey, uncovering the unique characteristics that make him who he is while discovering universal truths about the human condition. This uplifting work promises to inspire young minds and touch the hearts of readers of all ages.
"As I watched my grandchildren grow, I was inspired to capture the wonder and delight of childhood through the eyes of Digby," said author Tena K. Hunt. "It is my hope that children will learn to embrace their God-given uniqueness and find joy in the simple discoveries that make them who they are."
Published by Covenant Books, Tena K. Hunt's heartwarming work offers young readers an insightful exploration of identity and self-acceptance. This charming narrative is sure to uplift and delight readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Digby's Discoveries" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories