Author Lori Brooks’s New Book, “Because of Him I'm still here: A Testimony of God's Love and Grace,” Explores the Miraculous Way the Lord Intervened in the Author’s Life
Recent release “Because of Him I'm still here: A Testimony of God's Love and Grace” from Covenant Books author Lori Brooks is a stirring and heartfelt memoir that reveals how God’s intervention helped to save the author’s life, leading her down a road of returning the favor and helping to bring others back to God.
Albany, GA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lori Brooks, who was born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains and currently resides in Leesburg, Georgia, has completed her new book, “Because of Him I'm still here: A Testimony of God's Love and Grace”: a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that reveals how God helped to save the author through a miraculous intervention.
“I have always believed in God and the miracles that He performs daily,” writes Brooks. “I just never thought I would be the recipient of one of those miracles!
“I like to classify these miracles as two separate entities: ‘Divine healing,’ after something is already there and then suddenly disappears, and ‘Divine intervention,’ something is found when looking for something else and is fixed, therefore saving a life—the latter being my case.
“I feel like God saved me for a reason, and that reason is to bring others closer, or ‘back’ to Him, hence the reason I felt led to write this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lori Brooks’s new book is an eye-opening look at the ways in which God can be a presence in one’s life, helping to protect his children and guide them through life’s challenges. Deeply personal and candid, Brooks shares her story in the hope of connecting with others facing similar struggles in their own lives, encouraging them to seek out the Lord for the strength and resilience they need.
Readers can purchase “Because of Him I'm still here: A Testimony of God's Love and Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I have always believed in God and the miracles that He performs daily,” writes Brooks. “I just never thought I would be the recipient of one of those miracles!
“I like to classify these miracles as two separate entities: ‘Divine healing,’ after something is already there and then suddenly disappears, and ‘Divine intervention,’ something is found when looking for something else and is fixed, therefore saving a life—the latter being my case.
“I feel like God saved me for a reason, and that reason is to bring others closer, or ‘back’ to Him, hence the reason I felt led to write this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lori Brooks’s new book is an eye-opening look at the ways in which God can be a presence in one’s life, helping to protect his children and guide them through life’s challenges. Deeply personal and candid, Brooks shares her story in the hope of connecting with others facing similar struggles in their own lives, encouraging them to seek out the Lord for the strength and resilience they need.
Readers can purchase “Because of Him I'm still here: A Testimony of God's Love and Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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