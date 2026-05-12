Author Lori Brooks’s New Book, “Because of Him I'm still here: A Testimony of God's Love and Grace,” Explores the Miraculous Way the Lord Intervened in the Author’s Life

Recent release “Because of Him I'm still here: A Testimony of God's Love and Grace” from Covenant Books author Lori Brooks is a stirring and heartfelt memoir that reveals how God’s intervention helped to save the author’s life, leading her down a road of returning the favor and helping to bring others back to God.