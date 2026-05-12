Recent Release, "365.25 Every Day," from Covenant Books Author Timo G, Offers Spiritually Rich Daily Entries to Deepen Faith and Inspire Transformation
Austin, TX, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Timo G has completed a new book, "365.25 Every Day": The Collected Daily Entries of a Recovering, Devoted, and Grateful Soul, a profound compilation drawn from his five-and-a-half years of dedicated daily practice. These entries represent his most treasured reflections—intentional moments of connection with God that have anchored his spiritual journey and sustained his commitment to ongoing recovery and personal growth.
As a recovered individual himself, Timo G understands intimately the power of devotional practice. Over his 22 years navigating recovery, he has immersed himself in countless volumes exploring spirituality and psychology, absorbing principles and wisdom that he has thoughtfully woven into each day's reflection. His authentic voice speaks from lived experience, grounded in both scriptural study and the hard-won insights that only genuine transformation can provide.
In "365.25 Every Day," readers will discover entries that encourage those already rooted in faith while extending an open invitation to seekers exploring or rekindling their own spiritual path. The stakes are deeply personal—these reflections offer practical pathways toward healing, restoration, and the kind of purposeful life that comes from conscious contact with the divine. Through Timo G's candid daily meditations, readers encounter a roadmap for building and maintaining a relationship with God that sustains recovery and nurtures the soul.
"This work represents my commitment to sharing what has saved my life," said author Timo G. "My hope is that others will find in these daily entries the same encouragement and connection that has allowed me to live a life worth living."
Published by Covenant Books, Timo G's faith-filled work offers readers a daily companion for spiritual renewal and personal reflection. This collection demonstrates how consistent devotional practice can transform lives and restore hope.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "365.25 Every Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a recovered individual himself, Timo G understands intimately the power of devotional practice. Over his 22 years navigating recovery, he has immersed himself in countless volumes exploring spirituality and psychology, absorbing principles and wisdom that he has thoughtfully woven into each day's reflection. His authentic voice speaks from lived experience, grounded in both scriptural study and the hard-won insights that only genuine transformation can provide.
In "365.25 Every Day," readers will discover entries that encourage those already rooted in faith while extending an open invitation to seekers exploring or rekindling their own spiritual path. The stakes are deeply personal—these reflections offer practical pathways toward healing, restoration, and the kind of purposeful life that comes from conscious contact with the divine. Through Timo G's candid daily meditations, readers encounter a roadmap for building and maintaining a relationship with God that sustains recovery and nurtures the soul.
"This work represents my commitment to sharing what has saved my life," said author Timo G. "My hope is that others will find in these daily entries the same encouragement and connection that has allowed me to live a life worth living."
Published by Covenant Books, Timo G's faith-filled work offers readers a daily companion for spiritual renewal and personal reflection. This collection demonstrates how consistent devotional practice can transform lives and restore hope.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "365.25 Every Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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