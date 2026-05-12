Recent Release, "Jesus, Love, and Cancer," from Covenant Books Author Victoria Wainwright, Explores How Faith Sustains Us Through Life's Darkest Valleys
Newnan, GA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Wainwright has completed a new book, "Jesus, Love, and Cancer," offering readers an unfiltered account of her transformative journey with Jesus during one of her life's most harrowing seasons. This candid narrative invites readers into her intimate struggle, vulnerability, and ultimate discovery that profound relationship with God awaits on the other side of suffering. Wainwright shares not merely her trials, but the tangible ways her understanding of divine love deepened through each difficult chapter.
As a dedicated teacher, devoted mother of five, and passionate artist, Victoria brings her authentic voice to this spiritually rich testament. Her work in creative arts education with young students reflects her commitment to nurturing faith in others, a commitment that permeates every page of her memoir. Drawing from her personal experience as a cancer survivor, she writes with both humility and hard-won wisdom, speaking directly to those wrestling with their own seasons of pain and uncertainty.
In "Jesus, Love, and Cancer," Victoria Wainwright explores how surrendering our heartache to the Lord opens pathways to deeper, richer relationships with Him and others. Readers will discover that faith is not about avoiding difficulty but about encountering God's sustaining grace within it. Through her reflective storytelling, she reveals how gratitude and trust can coexist with suffering, and how the Lord's promise of rest becomes a tangible reality for those who truly seek it.
"I wanted to share my sincere, intense, and radically life-changing story with anyone who needs to hear that there is rest waiting for you on the other side of your heartache," said author Victoria Wainwright.
Published by Covenant Books, Victoria Wainwright's stirring work encourages readers to deepen their faith during trials. Her testimony demonstrates that our greatest sufferings can become our most significant spiritual awakenings.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Jesus, Love, and Cancer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a dedicated teacher, devoted mother of five, and passionate artist, Victoria brings her authentic voice to this spiritually rich testament. Her work in creative arts education with young students reflects her commitment to nurturing faith in others, a commitment that permeates every page of her memoir. Drawing from her personal experience as a cancer survivor, she writes with both humility and hard-won wisdom, speaking directly to those wrestling with their own seasons of pain and uncertainty.
In "Jesus, Love, and Cancer," Victoria Wainwright explores how surrendering our heartache to the Lord opens pathways to deeper, richer relationships with Him and others. Readers will discover that faith is not about avoiding difficulty but about encountering God's sustaining grace within it. Through her reflective storytelling, she reveals how gratitude and trust can coexist with suffering, and how the Lord's promise of rest becomes a tangible reality for those who truly seek it.
"I wanted to share my sincere, intense, and radically life-changing story with anyone who needs to hear that there is rest waiting for you on the other side of your heartache," said author Victoria Wainwright.
Published by Covenant Books, Victoria Wainwright's stirring work encourages readers to deepen their faith during trials. Her testimony demonstrates that our greatest sufferings can become our most significant spiritual awakenings.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Jesus, Love, and Cancer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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