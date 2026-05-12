Recent Release, "Nebuchadnezzar and the KING," from Covenant Books Author David Lundquist, Vividly Illustrates the Biblical Narrative of Daniel 1-4
Minneapolis, MN, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Lundquist has completed a new book, "Nebuchadnezzar and the KING: Daniel 1-4 Illustrated," which transports readers into the ancient kingdom of Babylon through meticulously crafted artwork. The narrative follows King Nebuchadnezzar's extraordinary journey as he encounters the God of Israel through the faithful witness of Daniel and his companions. Against the backdrop of grand palaces and divine miracles, this illustrated account reveals how the king's heart is transformed through encounters with signs and wonders that challenge his understanding of power and sovereignty.
A Minnesota-based illustrator and muralist, David Lundquist brings decades of artistic passion to this project. His journey from childhood fascination with art through studies at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design culminated in a personal awakening to God's transformative grace. As a devoted father of nine children, Lundquist recognized the need for biblical content that would captivate young minds and deepen their connection with Scripture, inspiring him to dedicate his considerable talents to this endeavor.
"Nebuchadnezzar and the KING" by David Lundquist explores profound themes of divine sovereignty, redemption, and the recognition of God's eternal kingdom. Readers will discover how pride yields to humility, how earthly dominion pales before heavenly authority, and how faith in the Most High God transcends cultural boundaries and human limitations. This richly illustrated work transforms a classic biblical account into an unforgettable visual and spiritual experience.
"My greatest hope," said author David Lundquist, "is that these illustrations draw readers—especially young believers—deeper into God's Word and help them see that His kingdom truly is everlasting, and His dominion extends from generation to generation."
Published by Covenant Books, David Lundquist's illuminating work offers families and faith communities an engaging resource for biblical exploration and spiritual formation. This beautifully rendered volume demonstrates how sacred narratives come alive when combined with artistic excellence and heartfelt devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase "Nebuchadnezzar and the KING" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A Minnesota-based illustrator and muralist, David Lundquist brings decades of artistic passion to this project. His journey from childhood fascination with art through studies at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design culminated in a personal awakening to God's transformative grace. As a devoted father of nine children, Lundquist recognized the need for biblical content that would captivate young minds and deepen their connection with Scripture, inspiring him to dedicate his considerable talents to this endeavor.
"Nebuchadnezzar and the KING" by David Lundquist explores profound themes of divine sovereignty, redemption, and the recognition of God's eternal kingdom. Readers will discover how pride yields to humility, how earthly dominion pales before heavenly authority, and how faith in the Most High God transcends cultural boundaries and human limitations. This richly illustrated work transforms a classic biblical account into an unforgettable visual and spiritual experience.
"My greatest hope," said author David Lundquist, "is that these illustrations draw readers—especially young believers—deeper into God's Word and help them see that His kingdom truly is everlasting, and His dominion extends from generation to generation."
Published by Covenant Books, David Lundquist's illuminating work offers families and faith communities an engaging resource for biblical exploration and spiritual formation. This beautifully rendered volume demonstrates how sacred narratives come alive when combined with artistic excellence and heartfelt devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary work can purchase "Nebuchadnezzar and the KING" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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