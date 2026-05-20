'Paused, by Susan A. Miele, PhD, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

Writer, scholar, and former Chief People Officer, Susan A. Miele, PhD, will release her first book, ‘Paused (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-233-6, 979-8-88797-232-9, 979-8-88797-234-3) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.