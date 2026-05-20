'Paused, by Susan A. Miele, PhD, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Writer, scholar, and former Chief People Officer, Susan A. Miele, PhD, will release her first book, ‘Paused (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-233-6, 979-8-88797-232-9, 979-8-88797-234-3) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
Hartford, CT, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a world where professional titles and personal roles often define who we are, Susan A. Miele’s new book, 'Paused, asks a powerful and deeply human question: What remains when everything that once defined us falls away?
At the height of her career as Chief People Officer of a Fortune 500 company, Miele had achieved what many aspire to—executive success, a strong marriage, and a life full of promise. But when a series of unexpected disruptions—physical, emotional, and circumstantial—began to unravel that carefully built stability, she found herself confronting a profound identity crisis.
Blending memoir, theory, and storytelling, 'Paused offers a candid and thought-provoking exploration of identity: how it is constructed, challenged, and ultimately reshaped. Drawing from both lived experience and academic research, Miele examines how moments of rupture—whether professional, personal, or biological—can dismantle long-held narratives and create space for new meaning.
Rather than presenting disruption as purely loss, 'Paused reframes it as an opportunity for transformation. Miele illustrates the universal struggle to find purpose amid uncertainty, showing that wholeness is not fixed but continually evolving—something we build, lose, and rebuild throughout our lives.
Clear, reflective, and deeply relatable, 'Paused invites readers to reconsider their own identities and embrace the possibility of rewriting meaning at every stage of life.
Grab your copy of 'Paused: Redefining Identity When Our Story No Longer Holds Us today—now available wherever you love to buy books.
Mark your calendar for May 27, 2026. Susan will be featured on NPR’s Maine Calling, where she’ll dive into her work and discuss her powerful new book. Don’t miss the conversation on the Maine Calling website.
Susan A. Miele is a writer, scholar, and former Chief People Officer whose work explores how identity is dismantled and redefined through life’s transitions. She holds a PhD in Human and Organizational Systems and writes at the intersection of personal transformation, theory, and leadership. A lifelong learner and dedicated yogi, Miele brings mindfulness and compassion into her work, encouraging individuals and organizations to see disruption as a catalyst for growth. She resides in Portland, Maine.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit their website.
Publication Date: May 20, 2026 216 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
Black and White Interior.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-233-6
$34.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-232-9
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-234-3
At the height of her career as Chief People Officer of a Fortune 500 company, Miele had achieved what many aspire to—executive success, a strong marriage, and a life full of promise. But when a series of unexpected disruptions—physical, emotional, and circumstantial—began to unravel that carefully built stability, she found herself confronting a profound identity crisis.
Blending memoir, theory, and storytelling, 'Paused offers a candid and thought-provoking exploration of identity: how it is constructed, challenged, and ultimately reshaped. Drawing from both lived experience and academic research, Miele examines how moments of rupture—whether professional, personal, or biological—can dismantle long-held narratives and create space for new meaning.
Rather than presenting disruption as purely loss, 'Paused reframes it as an opportunity for transformation. Miele illustrates the universal struggle to find purpose amid uncertainty, showing that wholeness is not fixed but continually evolving—something we build, lose, and rebuild throughout our lives.
Clear, reflective, and deeply relatable, 'Paused invites readers to reconsider their own identities and embrace the possibility of rewriting meaning at every stage of life.
Grab your copy of 'Paused: Redefining Identity When Our Story No Longer Holds Us today—now available wherever you love to buy books.
Mark your calendar for May 27, 2026. Susan will be featured on NPR’s Maine Calling, where she’ll dive into her work and discuss her powerful new book. Don’t miss the conversation on the Maine Calling website.
Susan A. Miele is a writer, scholar, and former Chief People Officer whose work explores how identity is dismantled and redefined through life’s transitions. She holds a PhD in Human and Organizational Systems and writes at the intersection of personal transformation, theory, and leadership. A lifelong learner and dedicated yogi, Miele brings mindfulness and compassion into her work, encouraging individuals and organizations to see disruption as a catalyst for growth. She resides in Portland, Maine.
About PYP: Publish Your Purpose is a certified B Corporation™ and hybrid publisher for purpose-driven authors who believe their books can create change. We support authors who are using their stories, expertise, and lived experience to shift conversations, challenge the status quo, and contribute to something bigger than themselves.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit their website.
Publication Date: May 20, 2026 216 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
Black and White Interior.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-233-6
$34.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-232-9
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-234-3
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories