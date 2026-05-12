Recent Release, "Saving Booker James," from Covenant Books Author Billy Purnell, is a Captivating Exploration of Redemption, Forgiveness, and the Eternal Plan of God
Perris, CA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Billy Purnell has completed a new book, "Saving Booker James" that follows the story of backslidden Christian Booker James, who finds himself in a near-death experience with Jesus Christ Himself after causing a fatal DUI crash. Sentenced to prison, Booker is surrounded by a cast of characters sent by the Creator to guide him towards a deeper faith and the true meaning of his life.
The author, Billy Purnell, skillfully weaves themes of science, Christianity, angels, and demons into this fantastical story of redemption. Readers will be enthralled by Booker's journey as he confronts his past, faces the most abhorrent person he has ever met, and ultimately comes to understand God's eternal plan.
"Saving Booker James" by Billy Purnell is a stirring tale that explores the transformative power of faith, forgiveness, and the relentless pursuit of the divine. Readers will be captivated by this emotionally resonant narrative and the profound insights it offers about the human condition and our relationship with the Almighty.
Author Purnell shares, "This book is a reflection of my own spiritual journey and the lessons I've learned about the boundless grace and transformative power of God. I pray that 'Saving Booker James' will inspire readers to deepen their faith and find meaning in the challenges of life."
Published by Covenant Books, Billy Purnell’s compelling work offers an insightful exploration of the interplay between science and spirituality. This moving narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers, encouraging them to ponder the mysteries of the universe and their own place within it.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Saving Booker James" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, Billy Purnell, skillfully weaves themes of science, Christianity, angels, and demons into this fantastical story of redemption. Readers will be enthralled by Booker's journey as he confronts his past, faces the most abhorrent person he has ever met, and ultimately comes to understand God's eternal plan.
"Saving Booker James" by Billy Purnell is a stirring tale that explores the transformative power of faith, forgiveness, and the relentless pursuit of the divine. Readers will be captivated by this emotionally resonant narrative and the profound insights it offers about the human condition and our relationship with the Almighty.
Author Purnell shares, "This book is a reflection of my own spiritual journey and the lessons I've learned about the boundless grace and transformative power of God. I pray that 'Saving Booker James' will inspire readers to deepen their faith and find meaning in the challenges of life."
Published by Covenant Books, Billy Purnell’s compelling work offers an insightful exploration of the interplay between science and spirituality. This moving narrative will leave a lasting impression on readers, encouraging them to ponder the mysteries of the universe and their own place within it.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Saving Booker James" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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