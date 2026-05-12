Recent Release, "Grieving with GOD," from Covenant Books Author Chaplain Mary George-Whittle, Offers Comfort and Guidance for Those Navigating Grief
Queen Creek, AZ, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chaplain Mary George-Whittle has completed a new book, "Grieving with GOD: A Spiritual Pathway through the Grief Journey" — an insightful exploration of the complex and often chaotic journey of grief. Drawing on her extensive experience as a board-certified chaplain, she guides readers through the emotional, spiritual, and practical challenges that arise when grieving the loss of a loved one.
The author's compassionate and faith-filled perspective is woven throughout the narrative. Chaplain Mary George-Whittle's own personal encounters with grief inform her understanding, lending an authentic and relatable voice to the text.
"Grieving with GOD: A Spiritual Pathway through the Grief Journey" by Chaplain Mary George-Whittle delves into the profound truths that emerge during times of sorrow, offering spiritual wisdom and practical interventions to aid in the healing process. Readers will discover solace in the knowledge that they are not alone and that God's love and grace can sustain them, even in their darkest moments.
Author Chaplain Mary George-Whittle shares, "In the midst of grief, I have found that God's presence can be a beacon of hope, guiding us through the shadows and into the light of renewed purpose and joy."
Published by Covenant Books, Chaplain Mary George-Whittle's insightful work provides a comforting and compassionate roadmap for those navigating the grief journey. Her empathetic and faith-filled approach offers a gentle, yet transformative, path towards healing and wholeness.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Grieving with GOD: A Spiritual Pathway through the Grief Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's compassionate and faith-filled perspective is woven throughout the narrative. Chaplain Mary George-Whittle's own personal encounters with grief inform her understanding, lending an authentic and relatable voice to the text.
"Grieving with GOD: A Spiritual Pathway through the Grief Journey" by Chaplain Mary George-Whittle delves into the profound truths that emerge during times of sorrow, offering spiritual wisdom and practical interventions to aid in the healing process. Readers will discover solace in the knowledge that they are not alone and that God's love and grace can sustain them, even in their darkest moments.
Author Chaplain Mary George-Whittle shares, "In the midst of grief, I have found that God's presence can be a beacon of hope, guiding us through the shadows and into the light of renewed purpose and joy."
Published by Covenant Books, Chaplain Mary George-Whittle's insightful work provides a comforting and compassionate roadmap for those navigating the grief journey. Her empathetic and faith-filled approach offers a gentle, yet transformative, path towards healing and wholeness.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Grieving with GOD: A Spiritual Pathway through the Grief Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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