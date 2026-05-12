Recent Release, "Communion A Practical Approach to Partaking in Communion," from Mildred Mukong, Offers Readers a Meaningful Guide to Deepening Their Spiritual Practice
Montgomery Village, MD, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mildred Mukong has completed a new book exploring how partaking in communion transcends mere ritual to become a defining element of spiritual maturity and kingdom service. Drawing from Scripture, particularly the epistles to the Hebrews, she illuminates the inseparable connection between the Blood of Jesus Christ and the Word of God in the sanctification journey of believers. This work addresses a fundamental gap in contemporary Christian practice: understanding that our effectiveness in fellowship and service within God's kingdom depends directly upon grasping both the power of Christ's sacrifice and the sustaining force of Scripture.
A beloved teacher of the Word and faithful pastor alongside her husband, Dr. Kwame Mukong, Mildred brings both scholarly credibility and pastoral authenticity to her teaching. Her academic foundation—including a bachelor's degree in nursing, a master's degree in nursing informatics, and advanced degrees in ministry and Christian organizational leadership—combines with her genuine devotion to Kingdom advancement. She and Dr. Mukong lead The Outgivers Ministries together, where their shared commitment to impacting lives through biblical instruction shapes their daily witness. This foundation of learning, experience, and heartfelt service infuses every page of her work.
"Communion A Practical Approach to Partaking in Communion: The Kingdom Citizen's Guide" by Mildred Mukong reveals the profound implications of truly understanding the sacrament. Readers will discover how the Blood of Jesus Christ initiates sanctification while God's Word sustains the entire journey, establishing a framework for deeper fellowship with the Divine. This spiritually rich exploration demonstrates that communion is not merely a commemorative act but a gateway to serving with genuine effectiveness in God's kingdom. Those who engage with these teachings will find their conscience cleansed, their understanding expanded, and their commitment to kingdom service revitalized.
"My earnest desire is to help believers recognize that communion is a lifestyle—one where our knowledge of Christ's sacrifice and our grasp of Scripture work together to transform how we serve," said author Mildred Mukong.
Published by Covenant Books, Mildred Mukong's illuminating work equips believers with essential biblical understanding for deeper spiritual maturity. This teaching will strengthen the faith of countless readers seeking to live as authentic kingdom citizens.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Communion A Practical Approach to Partaking in Communion: The Kingdom Citizen's Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A beloved teacher of the Word and faithful pastor alongside her husband, Dr. Kwame Mukong, Mildred brings both scholarly credibility and pastoral authenticity to her teaching. Her academic foundation—including a bachelor's degree in nursing, a master's degree in nursing informatics, and advanced degrees in ministry and Christian organizational leadership—combines with her genuine devotion to Kingdom advancement. She and Dr. Mukong lead The Outgivers Ministries together, where their shared commitment to impacting lives through biblical instruction shapes their daily witness. This foundation of learning, experience, and heartfelt service infuses every page of her work.
"Communion A Practical Approach to Partaking in Communion: The Kingdom Citizen's Guide" by Mildred Mukong reveals the profound implications of truly understanding the sacrament. Readers will discover how the Blood of Jesus Christ initiates sanctification while God's Word sustains the entire journey, establishing a framework for deeper fellowship with the Divine. This spiritually rich exploration demonstrates that communion is not merely a commemorative act but a gateway to serving with genuine effectiveness in God's kingdom. Those who engage with these teachings will find their conscience cleansed, their understanding expanded, and their commitment to kingdom service revitalized.
"My earnest desire is to help believers recognize that communion is a lifestyle—one where our knowledge of Christ's sacrifice and our grasp of Scripture work together to transform how we serve," said author Mildred Mukong.
Published by Covenant Books, Mildred Mukong's illuminating work equips believers with essential biblical understanding for deeper spiritual maturity. This teaching will strengthen the faith of countless readers seeking to live as authentic kingdom citizens.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Communion A Practical Approach to Partaking in Communion: The Kingdom Citizen's Guide" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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