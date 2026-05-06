Recent Release, "ACCESSING YOUR POWER WITHIN Course Workbook," from Covenant Books Author Summer Leigh Moody is a Transformative Four-Week Journey Toward Lasting Change
Little rock, AR, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Summer Leigh Moody has completed a new book, "ACCESSING YOUR POWER WITHIN Course Workbook: 4 WEEKS TO TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE”. In this captivating work, Moody combines a unique blend of mental health education, biblical foundation, and personal spiritual experience to guide readers toward a life of purpose, peace, and fulfillment.
The author's candid and reflective narrative weaves her own path to empowerment, offering readers an intimate look at her remarkable personal growth. Moody's mesmerizing storytelling creates a relatable, faith-filled framework for unlocking one's full potential.
"ACCESSING YOUR POWER WITHIN Course Workbook" by Summer Leigh Moody empowers readers to align their mind, body, and spirit through guided exercises, powerful reflections, and real-life examples. Whether seeking emotional healing, personal growth, or a deeper relationship with the divine, this book provides the illuminating blueprint to transform one's life for the better.
"As I've witnessed the profound impact of this transformative process in my own life, my greatest hope is that readers will discover the same life-changing freedom and fulfillment," said author Summer Leigh Moody.
Published by Covenant Books, Summer Leigh Moody's insightful work equips readers with the practical tools and spiritual wisdom to unlock the life they've always dreamed of. This compelling resource is a must-read for anyone seeking to rise above life's challenges and embrace their greatest potential.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "ACCESSING YOUR POWER WITHIN Course Workbook: 4 WEEKS TO TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's candid and reflective narrative weaves her own path to empowerment, offering readers an intimate look at her remarkable personal growth. Moody's mesmerizing storytelling creates a relatable, faith-filled framework for unlocking one's full potential.
"ACCESSING YOUR POWER WITHIN Course Workbook" by Summer Leigh Moody empowers readers to align their mind, body, and spirit through guided exercises, powerful reflections, and real-life examples. Whether seeking emotional healing, personal growth, or a deeper relationship with the divine, this book provides the illuminating blueprint to transform one's life for the better.
"As I've witnessed the profound impact of this transformative process in my own life, my greatest hope is that readers will discover the same life-changing freedom and fulfillment," said author Summer Leigh Moody.
Published by Covenant Books, Summer Leigh Moody's insightful work equips readers with the practical tools and spiritual wisdom to unlock the life they've always dreamed of. This compelling resource is a must-read for anyone seeking to rise above life's challenges and embrace their greatest potential.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "ACCESSING YOUR POWER WITHIN Course Workbook: 4 WEEKS TO TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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