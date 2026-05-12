Recent Release, "ECHOES OF ORDINARY SAINTS," from Covenant Books Author Scott P Stevens, Explores How God Uses Overlooked Figures to Accomplish His Greatest Work
Bedford, TX, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scott P Stevens has completed a new book called "ECHOES OF ORDINARY SAINTS: Devotional Encounters with Unlikely Servants," a collection that celebrates the men and women throughout scripture who labored faithfully without recognition or applause. In a world obsessed with fame and platforms, this devotional asks a fundamental question: does God truly notice the quiet lives lived in the shadows? Through carefully crafted narratives, Stevens reveals how ordinary people found extraordinary purpose in their everyday moments, their unseen faithfulness quietly moving history forward in profound ways.
With over three decades of experience teaching Bible studies to adults and young people alike, Scott P Stevens brings pastoral wisdom and genuine spiritual insight to his writing. His lifelong ministry of helping others encounter God and deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ naturally flows into this inspiring collection. Stevens understands the struggles of those who feel overlooked or invisible, and he writes with the authenticity of someone who has walked alongside countless believers seeking to live faithfully when no one else is watching.
In "ECHOES OF ORDINARY SAINTS," readers will discover why true influence in God's kingdom is never measured by status or popularity but by humble obedience and steadfast devotion. Stevens introduces biblical figures whose stories offer practical wisdom for navigating modern faith, reminding us that God delights in using hidden servants to accomplish his greatest work. Whether you feel out of place or unsure of your purpose, these compelling narratives encourage you to embrace your unique place in God's greater plan and trust that your quiet faithfulness is seen, valued, and essential in his story.
"I wrote this collection to remind believers that God's kingdom operates on entirely different principles than the world around us," said author Scott P Stevens. "The overlooked saints of scripture teach us that our greatest influence often comes through humble, faithful service—and that's a truth we desperately need to hear today."
Published by Covenant Books, Scott P Stevens's stirring work invites readers to encounter the faith of unlikely servants and discover their own purpose in God's plan. This devotional offers both encouragement and practical guidance for anyone questioning whether their hidden faithfulness truly matters.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "ECHOES OF ORDINARY SAINTS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With over three decades of experience teaching Bible studies to adults and young people alike, Scott P Stevens brings pastoral wisdom and genuine spiritual insight to his writing. His lifelong ministry of helping others encounter God and deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ naturally flows into this inspiring collection. Stevens understands the struggles of those who feel overlooked or invisible, and he writes with the authenticity of someone who has walked alongside countless believers seeking to live faithfully when no one else is watching.
In "ECHOES OF ORDINARY SAINTS," readers will discover why true influence in God's kingdom is never measured by status or popularity but by humble obedience and steadfast devotion. Stevens introduces biblical figures whose stories offer practical wisdom for navigating modern faith, reminding us that God delights in using hidden servants to accomplish his greatest work. Whether you feel out of place or unsure of your purpose, these compelling narratives encourage you to embrace your unique place in God's greater plan and trust that your quiet faithfulness is seen, valued, and essential in his story.
"I wrote this collection to remind believers that God's kingdom operates on entirely different principles than the world around us," said author Scott P Stevens. "The overlooked saints of scripture teach us that our greatest influence often comes through humble, faithful service—and that's a truth we desperately need to hear today."
Published by Covenant Books, Scott P Stevens's stirring work invites readers to encounter the faith of unlikely servants and discover their own purpose in God's plan. This devotional offers both encouragement and practical guidance for anyone questioning whether their hidden faithfulness truly matters.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "ECHOES OF ORDINARY SAINTS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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