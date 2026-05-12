Author Rustan Hicks’s New Book, “The Last Great Awakening: A Wakeup Call to America's Christians,” Delivers a Powerful Call for a Modern Spiritual Revival in America
Recent release “The Last Great Awakening: A Wakeup Call to America's Christians” from Covenant Books author Rustan Hicks explores how Christ’s church, despite being a large influence in America’s early history, has lost its cultural influence in the modern era, revealing how Christians must help America return to Biblical principals in order to spark a final transformation of society.
Desert Hot Springs, CA, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rustan Hicks has completed his new book, “The Last Great Awakening: A Wakeup Call to America's Christians”: a faith-based read highlighting the important role that Christians once had in America’s early history, exemplifying America’s need to return to Biblical principals in order to correct course for the nation’s future.
“The greatness of America stems from the First Great Awakening, which led to America’s break with England and the greatest experiment of liberty in history,” writes Hicks. “The Second Great Awakening led to the freedom of America’s slaves throughout all US states and territories. Because of these massive spiritual awakenings, biblical faith and principles permeated the entire culture of the United States. Today, however, the church of Christ does not have a significant influence on any aspect of America’s culture. Beginning with a brief review of early America’s history, I then move to explaining the amazing role of the Father in mankind’s salvation, the amazing role of the Son in mankind’s salvation and future, and the infinite power of the Holy Spirit available to enable the children of God to truly fulfill the Great Commission. Following this, I emphasize how important, even essential, for every pew-sitting 'saint' and 'minister' to make obedience to the Great Commission priority one in life.
I go on to demonstrate how my message perfectly harmonizes with Jesus’s comments to the seven churches of church history as seen in “Revelation 2-3.” Building on these foundational principles, I am able to share the amazing miracles and signs of God’s affirmation to me in the midst of the tremendous demonic attacks and discouragements. Every day I see the Holy Spirit answering my prayers as I am able to share God’s love, truth, and grace both to brothers and sisters in Jesus as well as those still outside of the fellowship of love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rustan Hicks’s new book will enable Christian readers to identify their role in helping America return to its true greatness and become a nation under God once more.
Readers can purchase “The Last Great Awakening: A Wakeup Call to America's Christians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The greatness of America stems from the First Great Awakening, which led to America’s break with England and the greatest experiment of liberty in history,” writes Hicks. “The Second Great Awakening led to the freedom of America’s slaves throughout all US states and territories. Because of these massive spiritual awakenings, biblical faith and principles permeated the entire culture of the United States. Today, however, the church of Christ does not have a significant influence on any aspect of America’s culture. Beginning with a brief review of early America’s history, I then move to explaining the amazing role of the Father in mankind’s salvation, the amazing role of the Son in mankind’s salvation and future, and the infinite power of the Holy Spirit available to enable the children of God to truly fulfill the Great Commission. Following this, I emphasize how important, even essential, for every pew-sitting 'saint' and 'minister' to make obedience to the Great Commission priority one in life.
I go on to demonstrate how my message perfectly harmonizes with Jesus’s comments to the seven churches of church history as seen in “Revelation 2-3.” Building on these foundational principles, I am able to share the amazing miracles and signs of God’s affirmation to me in the midst of the tremendous demonic attacks and discouragements. Every day I see the Holy Spirit answering my prayers as I am able to share God’s love, truth, and grace both to brothers and sisters in Jesus as well as those still outside of the fellowship of love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rustan Hicks’s new book will enable Christian readers to identify their role in helping America return to its true greatness and become a nation under God once more.
Readers can purchase “The Last Great Awakening: A Wakeup Call to America's Christians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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