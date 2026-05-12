Author Rustan Hicks’s New Book, “The Last Great Awakening: A Wakeup Call to America's Christians,” Delivers a Powerful Call for a Modern Spiritual Revival in America

Recent release “The Last Great Awakening: A Wakeup Call to America's Christians” from Covenant Books author Rustan Hicks explores how Christ’s church, despite being a large influence in America’s early history, has lost its cultural influence in the modern era, revealing how Christians must help America return to Biblical principals in order to spark a final transformation of society.