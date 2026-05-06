Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience.
New York, NY, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leather Spa, a leader in luxury leather care and restoration, today announced the opening of its newest location at Penn Station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the United States.
The new Penn Station location is designed to deliver Leather Spa’s full suite of premium services in a highly accessible setting. Located within Penn Station at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, New York, NY 10119, the space offers professional shoe shining, leather repair, cleaning, restoration, and handbag care—providing both commuters and local clients convenient access to expert craftsmanship.
“Penn Station is one of the most dynamic environments in New York City, and this opening allows us to meet our clients exactly where they are—without compromising the level of care and craftsmanship we’re known for,” said Carlos Mesquita, Co-Founder of Leather Spa. “Our goal has always been to elevate the experience of leather care, and this location brings that philosophy into the rhythm of everyday city life.”
With decades of experience, Leather Spa is recognized for its work with high-end footwear and luxury leather goods. The company combines traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven workflow that ensures consistency, efficiency, and transparency across every stage of service—from intake to final delivery. This integrated approach allows Leather Spa to maintain its luxury standards while operating at scale in high-demand environments like Penn Station.
The Penn Station expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to delivering elevated care in key locations across New York City.
For more information, visit www.leatherspa.com.
Media Contact:
David Mesquita
press@leatherspa.com
(718) 392-9220
The new Penn Station location is designed to deliver Leather Spa’s full suite of premium services in a highly accessible setting. Located within Penn Station at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, New York, NY 10119, the space offers professional shoe shining, leather repair, cleaning, restoration, and handbag care—providing both commuters and local clients convenient access to expert craftsmanship.
“Penn Station is one of the most dynamic environments in New York City, and this opening allows us to meet our clients exactly where they are—without compromising the level of care and craftsmanship we’re known for,” said Carlos Mesquita, Co-Founder of Leather Spa. “Our goal has always been to elevate the experience of leather care, and this location brings that philosophy into the rhythm of everyday city life.”
With decades of experience, Leather Spa is recognized for its work with high-end footwear and luxury leather goods. The company combines traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven workflow that ensures consistency, efficiency, and transparency across every stage of service—from intake to final delivery. This integrated approach allows Leather Spa to maintain its luxury standards while operating at scale in high-demand environments like Penn Station.
The Penn Station expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to delivering elevated care in key locations across New York City.
For more information, visit www.leatherspa.com.
Media Contact:
David Mesquita
press@leatherspa.com
(718) 392-9220
Contact
Leather SpaContact
David Mesquita
718-392-9220
leatherspa.com
David Mesquita
718-392-9220
leatherspa.com
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