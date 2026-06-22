Preferred Family Medicine Announces New Menopause & Hormone Therapy Program Led by Experienced OB/GYN in Northern Nevada
Dr. Mark Schumacher, MD, brings specialized menopause and hormone therapy care to women in Reno, Sparks, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City through a direct-access, telehealth-driven model.
Reno, NV, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Preferred Family Medicine is pleased to announce the launch of its new Menopause & Hormone Therapy Program, led by Dr. Mark Schumacher, MD, a board-certified OB/GYN with extensive experience in women’s health and hormone management.
This new program is designed to meet the growing demand among women in Northern Nevada, including Reno, Sparks, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City for more personalized, accessible care during perimenopause and menopause.
Many women experiencing hormonal changes report difficulty finding timely, individualized care within traditional healthcare systems. Short appointment times, rigid protocols, and limited access to specialists often leave patients feeling unheard or without clear treatment options.
“Women frequently come to us after being told their symptoms are ‘normal’ or that nothing can be done,” said Dr. Schumacher. “In reality, many of these symptoms are treatable. With the right evaluation and approach, we can help patients feel like themselves again.”
The program offers a modern, patient-centered approach to hormone therapy, combining evidence-based treatment with individualized care plans. Services include:
Comprehensive menopause and perimenopause evaluation
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT), including estrogen and progesterone management
Personalized treatment plans based on symptoms and medical history
Ongoing follow-up and treatment adjustments
Care is delivered through a concierge direct care model, allowing patients to connect with Dr. Schumacher directly through text messaging and telehealth visits.
This model provides several advantages over traditional care settings, including:
Increased access to care without long wait times
More time for in-depth discussions and individualized planning
Continuity of care with a consistent provider
The program is open to both existing Preferred Family Medicine members and new patients seeking specialized women’s health services.
Women interested in learning more or requesting enrollment can visit https://preferredfamilymedicine.com/telehealth-menopause-hormone-therapy-nevada/
This new program is designed to meet the growing demand among women in Northern Nevada, including Reno, Sparks, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City for more personalized, accessible care during perimenopause and menopause.
Many women experiencing hormonal changes report difficulty finding timely, individualized care within traditional healthcare systems. Short appointment times, rigid protocols, and limited access to specialists often leave patients feeling unheard or without clear treatment options.
“Women frequently come to us after being told their symptoms are ‘normal’ or that nothing can be done,” said Dr. Schumacher. “In reality, many of these symptoms are treatable. With the right evaluation and approach, we can help patients feel like themselves again.”
The program offers a modern, patient-centered approach to hormone therapy, combining evidence-based treatment with individualized care plans. Services include:
Comprehensive menopause and perimenopause evaluation
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT), including estrogen and progesterone management
Personalized treatment plans based on symptoms and medical history
Ongoing follow-up and treatment adjustments
Care is delivered through a concierge direct care model, allowing patients to connect with Dr. Schumacher directly through text messaging and telehealth visits.
This model provides several advantages over traditional care settings, including:
Increased access to care without long wait times
More time for in-depth discussions and individualized planning
Continuity of care with a consistent provider
The program is open to both existing Preferred Family Medicine members and new patients seeking specialized women’s health services.
Women interested in learning more or requesting enrollment can visit https://preferredfamilymedicine.com/telehealth-menopause-hormone-therapy-nevada/
Contact
Preferred Family MedicineContact
Christopher Highley
775-204-0150
https://PreferredFamilyMedicine.com
Fax: 775-501-6360
Christopher Highley
775-204-0150
https://PreferredFamilyMedicine.com
Fax: 775-501-6360
Categories