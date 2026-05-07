SPLURJJ, LLC Releases Digital Reader Edition of "GOALS: The Definition of Determination," by Founder and Systems Builder Sharif Dyson
SPLURJJ, LLC announced the release of the Digital Reader Edition of GOALS: The Definition of Determination, now available across their official online platforms. Built as a focused, distraction-free reading experience, the digital reader reflects the GOALS framework’s emphasis on structure, discipline, and execution. Created by SPLURJJ founder and systems builder Sharif Dyson, the release supports intentional reading and long-form thinking in a modern digital environment.
Plano, TX, May 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SPLURJJ, LLC, a lifestyle systems company focused on structure, intention, and disciplined living, today announced the release of the Digital Reader Edition of GOALS: The Definition of Determination. The digital edition is now available exclusively at SharifDyson.com.
Designed to support focus and long-form reading, the Digital Reader Edition offers a distraction-free experience that prioritizes clarity, pacing, and intentional engagement. Unlike traditional eBooks, this edition is purpose-built to feel closer to a dedicated digital reader, aligning with the GOALS framework’s emphasis on discipline and execution.
GOALS: The Definition of Determination is the foundational work behind the GOALS framework, a structured system for building consistency, discipline, and personal accountability. The book serves as the first volume in the broader GOALS series, which explores progressive stages of personal development including imitation, self-discovery, self-discipline, and self-mastery.
“GOALS was never intended to be skimmed or consumed casually,” said Sharif Dyson, founder of SPLURJJ, LLC and systems builder behind the GOALS framework. “The Digital Reader Edition was designed to slow the reader down, remove distraction, and create the mental space required to build real discipline.”
A Reader Built for Intentional Use
The Digital Reader Edition features:
Reader-optimized typography inspired by dedicated e-readers
A clean, minimal interface designed to reduce distraction
Seamless access across desktop and mobile devices
A focused environment aligned with consistency, structure, and execution
The release reflects SPLURJJ’s broader mission to help individuals regain control of their attention and build systems that support meaningful, long-term progress.
Availability
The Digital Reader Edition of GOALS: The Definition of Determination is available now at:
https://sharifdyson.com
About SPLURJJ, LLC
SPLURJJ, LLC is a lifestyle systems company focused on structure, intentional design, and disciplined living. Through original frameworks, digital platforms, and long-form works like GOALS, SPLURJJ builds tools that help individuals move from motivation to execution.
About Sharif Dyson
Sharif Dyson is the founder of SPLURJJ, LLC and a systems builder focused on discipline, structure, and intentional living. His work centers on creating frameworks that help individuals design their lives with clarity, consistency, and purpose.
Designed to support focus and long-form reading, the Digital Reader Edition offers a distraction-free experience that prioritizes clarity, pacing, and intentional engagement. Unlike traditional eBooks, this edition is purpose-built to feel closer to a dedicated digital reader, aligning with the GOALS framework’s emphasis on discipline and execution.
GOALS: The Definition of Determination is the foundational work behind the GOALS framework, a structured system for building consistency, discipline, and personal accountability. The book serves as the first volume in the broader GOALS series, which explores progressive stages of personal development including imitation, self-discovery, self-discipline, and self-mastery.
“GOALS was never intended to be skimmed or consumed casually,” said Sharif Dyson, founder of SPLURJJ, LLC and systems builder behind the GOALS framework. “The Digital Reader Edition was designed to slow the reader down, remove distraction, and create the mental space required to build real discipline.”
A Reader Built for Intentional Use
The Digital Reader Edition features:
Reader-optimized typography inspired by dedicated e-readers
A clean, minimal interface designed to reduce distraction
Seamless access across desktop and mobile devices
A focused environment aligned with consistency, structure, and execution
The release reflects SPLURJJ’s broader mission to help individuals regain control of their attention and build systems that support meaningful, long-term progress.
Availability
The Digital Reader Edition of GOALS: The Definition of Determination is available now at:
https://sharifdyson.com
About SPLURJJ, LLC
SPLURJJ, LLC is a lifestyle systems company focused on structure, intentional design, and disciplined living. Through original frameworks, digital platforms, and long-form works like GOALS, SPLURJJ builds tools that help individuals move from motivation to execution.
About Sharif Dyson
Sharif Dyson is the founder of SPLURJJ, LLC and a systems builder focused on discipline, structure, and intentional living. His work centers on creating frameworks that help individuals design their lives with clarity, consistency, and purpose.
Contact
SPLURJJ, LLCContact
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
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