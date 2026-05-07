SPLURJJ, LLC Releases Digital Reader Edition of "GOALS: The Definition of Determination," by Founder and Systems Builder Sharif Dyson

SPLURJJ, LLC announced the release of the Digital Reader Edition of GOALS: The Definition of Determination, now available across their official online platforms. Built as a focused, distraction-free reading experience, the digital reader reflects the GOALS framework’s emphasis on structure, discipline, and execution. Created by SPLURJJ founder and systems builder Sharif Dyson, the release supports intentional reading and long-form thinking in a modern digital environment.