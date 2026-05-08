Volunteer-Led Resilience Leadership Academy Marks Year One; First Graduation on May 22, 2026
Volunteer-led Resilience Leadership Academy (RLA) marks its first year in operation and prepares to graduate its first class May 22, 2026. As a Recovery High School—one of the few of its kind in the United States—RLA provides supportive learning for students rebuilding their lives. Guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, volunteers help students move forward with hope, structure, and mentorship.
Houston, TX, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Resilience Leadership Academy (RLA) today announced the completion of its first year in operation and its preparation to graduate its first class on May 22, 2026.
Founded and guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, RLA was created to address a pressing need: providing educational resources and supportive learning environments for Recovery High School students—students who are rebuilding their lives after challenges and who have often been overlooked, discouraged, or left without a clear pathway forward. RLA’s mission is grounded in the belief that students rebuilding their lives deserve not just an education, but also encouragement, structure, and genuine hope.
RLA is a Recovery High School, serving students who require a learning environment that understands recovery and supports long-term stability. According to RLA leadership, Recovery High Schools remain rare in the United States, leaving many students without access to programs designed to meet their needs. By establishing RLA, the organization is working to fill that gap—offering a safe, structured space where students can learn, grow, and move forward.
Dr. Tyra Hodge: Resilient By Experience, Dedicated to Purpose
Dr. Hodge’s leadership is rooted in her own journey through life’s challenges. According to RLA leadership, she identified both a need and a gap in education for students working to recover and start again—and she “gave up everything to start the school.” As founder and volunteer, Dr. Hodge helped ensure RLA could launch quickly while staying intentional about its mission.
As Dr. Hodge has said, “The important part was for us to get started.” RLA’s goal remains clear: to offer students who need hope—hope they can learn with, live with, and build upon.
Volunteer-Powered Community Moving Students Toward Graduation
RLA’s work is supported by a dedicated community of volunteers who believe in second chances, mentorship, and steady guidance. This volunteer-driven approach strengthens the support system around students, helping create the structure and encouragement they need to move forward—academically and personally.
Graduation Details: Public Invited
RLA will host its First Graduation Ceremony on:
• Date: May 22, 2026
• Time: 11:00 AM
• Location: 17555 TX-242, Conroe, Texas 77302
The graduation ceremony is open to the public. Following the ceremony, an Open House will be held at 12:00 PM for community members, families, and supporters to learn more about RLA’s programs, mission, and student progress.
Media Contact
Resilience Leadership Academy
Email: info@resilienceleadershipacademy.org
Phone: 346-612-6366
Website: https://resilienceleadershipacademy.org
About Resilience Leadership Academy
Resilience Leadership Academy is a private school focused on nurturing the academic, emotional, and spiritual growth of students who have faced challenges. RLA provides a safe, structured environment designed to help students rebuild their lives and become resilient leaders.
Founded and guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, RLA was created to address a pressing need: providing educational resources and supportive learning environments for Recovery High School students—students who are rebuilding their lives after challenges and who have often been overlooked, discouraged, or left without a clear pathway forward. RLA’s mission is grounded in the belief that students rebuilding their lives deserve not just an education, but also encouragement, structure, and genuine hope.
RLA is a Recovery High School, serving students who require a learning environment that understands recovery and supports long-term stability. According to RLA leadership, Recovery High Schools remain rare in the United States, leaving many students without access to programs designed to meet their needs. By establishing RLA, the organization is working to fill that gap—offering a safe, structured space where students can learn, grow, and move forward.
Dr. Tyra Hodge: Resilient By Experience, Dedicated to Purpose
Dr. Hodge’s leadership is rooted in her own journey through life’s challenges. According to RLA leadership, she identified both a need and a gap in education for students working to recover and start again—and she “gave up everything to start the school.” As founder and volunteer, Dr. Hodge helped ensure RLA could launch quickly while staying intentional about its mission.
As Dr. Hodge has said, “The important part was for us to get started.” RLA’s goal remains clear: to offer students who need hope—hope they can learn with, live with, and build upon.
Volunteer-Powered Community Moving Students Toward Graduation
RLA’s work is supported by a dedicated community of volunteers who believe in second chances, mentorship, and steady guidance. This volunteer-driven approach strengthens the support system around students, helping create the structure and encouragement they need to move forward—academically and personally.
Graduation Details: Public Invited
RLA will host its First Graduation Ceremony on:
• Date: May 22, 2026
• Time: 11:00 AM
• Location: 17555 TX-242, Conroe, Texas 77302
The graduation ceremony is open to the public. Following the ceremony, an Open House will be held at 12:00 PM for community members, families, and supporters to learn more about RLA’s programs, mission, and student progress.
Media Contact
Resilience Leadership Academy
Email: info@resilienceleadershipacademy.org
Phone: 346-612-6366
Website: https://resilienceleadershipacademy.org
About Resilience Leadership Academy
Resilience Leadership Academy is a private school focused on nurturing the academic, emotional, and spiritual growth of students who have faced challenges. RLA provides a safe, structured environment designed to help students rebuild their lives and become resilient leaders.
Contact
Resilence Leadership AcademyContact
Tyra Hodge
832-292-5864
https://resilienceleadershipacademy.org
tyra@tyrahodge.com
Tyra Hodge
832-292-5864
https://resilienceleadershipacademy.org
tyra@tyrahodge.com
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