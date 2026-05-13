Snak Club™ Expands Partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey® Into Salty Snacks with New Toffee Peanuts and Snack Mix
Commerce, CA, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced the next chapter of its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®, expanding beyond candy into the salty snack aisle with the launch of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Toffee Peanuts and Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Snack Mix.
Following the successful debut of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs and Gummy Bears, the brands are doubling down on their shared obsession with bold, craveable flavor, this time bringing the signature sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey to crunchy nut and snack mix formats.
“Snak Club is all about pushing flavor into unexpected new territory,” said Jen Paragallo, CMO of Century Snacks. “With Mike’s Hot Honey, we found a partner that does the same. After seeing the response to our candy launch, expanding into the salty snacks aisle felt like the obvious — and exciting — next move.”
The new lineup builds on one of today’s most powerful taste trends, the continued rise of sweet heat, by delivering it across layered textures and formats designed for everyday snacking.
The Snack Mix brings together honey roasted peanuts and cashews, toasted corn, sesame chips, and chili cheese corn jacks for a bold mix of crunchy, nutty, crispy, and cheesy elements. Each handful delivers a balanced hit of sweetness and heat, with Mike’s Hot Honey adding its signature kick.
The Toffee Peanuts take a more indulgent approach, starting with roasted peanuts coated in a kettle-cooked toffee shell made from real butter and sugar for a rich, snappy crunch. The addition of Mike’s Hot Honey creates a layered experience, sweetness up front, crunch throughout, and a subtle heat that builds at the finish.
For Mike’s Hot Honey, the expansion into salty and savory snacks continues to showcase the versatility of its iconic flavor profile.
“Sweet heat has always been about balance,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Seeing that flavor come to life in new formats like snack mixes and toffee-coated peanuts is incredibly exciting. Snak Club keeps finding ways to push it somewhere new.”
The launch further cements Snak Club’s position as a leader in bold, culture-driven snack innovation, continuing its track record of standout collaborations across categories. To learn more and taste these exciting new products, visit the Century Snacks booth #2353 at The Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas (May 19-21, 2026).
About Century Snacks and Snak Club:
Century Snacks started in 1982 with one humble roaster offering quality roasted nuts, trail mixes, and candy. Since then, Century Snacks and its flagship brand Snak Club™ has been on a mission to turn everyday snacks into bold, craveable, rule-breaking flavor experiences. Snak Club breaks category norms with unapologetically original products — from Tajín gummy candies to ramen-inspired snack mixes to Mike’s Hot Honey candy and salty snacks. Not everyone will get it, but if you do? Welcome to the club. To learn more, please visit www.snakclub.com and www.centurysnacks.com.
About Mike’s Hot Honey®
Mike’s Hot Honey®, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails and more.
About Insignia Capital Group:
Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. We partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. To learn more, please visit www.insigniacap.com.
Following the successful debut of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs and Gummy Bears, the brands are doubling down on their shared obsession with bold, craveable flavor, this time bringing the signature sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey to crunchy nut and snack mix formats.
“Snak Club is all about pushing flavor into unexpected new territory,” said Jen Paragallo, CMO of Century Snacks. “With Mike’s Hot Honey, we found a partner that does the same. After seeing the response to our candy launch, expanding into the salty snacks aisle felt like the obvious — and exciting — next move.”
The new lineup builds on one of today’s most powerful taste trends, the continued rise of sweet heat, by delivering it across layered textures and formats designed for everyday snacking.
The Snack Mix brings together honey roasted peanuts and cashews, toasted corn, sesame chips, and chili cheese corn jacks for a bold mix of crunchy, nutty, crispy, and cheesy elements. Each handful delivers a balanced hit of sweetness and heat, with Mike’s Hot Honey adding its signature kick.
The Toffee Peanuts take a more indulgent approach, starting with roasted peanuts coated in a kettle-cooked toffee shell made from real butter and sugar for a rich, snappy crunch. The addition of Mike’s Hot Honey creates a layered experience, sweetness up front, crunch throughout, and a subtle heat that builds at the finish.
For Mike’s Hot Honey, the expansion into salty and savory snacks continues to showcase the versatility of its iconic flavor profile.
“Sweet heat has always been about balance,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Seeing that flavor come to life in new formats like snack mixes and toffee-coated peanuts is incredibly exciting. Snak Club keeps finding ways to push it somewhere new.”
The launch further cements Snak Club’s position as a leader in bold, culture-driven snack innovation, continuing its track record of standout collaborations across categories. To learn more and taste these exciting new products, visit the Century Snacks booth #2353 at The Sweets & Snacks Expo in Las Vegas (May 19-21, 2026).
About Century Snacks and Snak Club:
Century Snacks started in 1982 with one humble roaster offering quality roasted nuts, trail mixes, and candy. Since then, Century Snacks and its flagship brand Snak Club™ has been on a mission to turn everyday snacks into bold, craveable, rule-breaking flavor experiences. Snak Club breaks category norms with unapologetically original products — from Tajín gummy candies to ramen-inspired snack mixes to Mike’s Hot Honey candy and salty snacks. Not everyone will get it, but if you do? Welcome to the club. To learn more, please visit www.snakclub.com and www.centurysnacks.com.
About Mike’s Hot Honey®
Mike’s Hot Honey®, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010. Its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation, creating a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria and other local businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s sweet-then-heat flavor enhances any dish, from pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese, charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails and more.
About Insignia Capital Group:
Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. We partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. To learn more, please visit www.insigniacap.com.
Contact
Century SnacksContact
Tracy Shepard-Rashkin
650-387-2044
www.snakclub.com
Tracy Shepard-Rashkin
650-387-2044
www.snakclub.com
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