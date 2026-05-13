Recent Release, "I See God Every Day," from Page Publishing Author Joanie Bindel, is a Powerful Testament to the Transformative Power of Faith
Mulberry, KS, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joanie Bindel has completed a new book, "I See God Every Day" that shares her inspiring journey of how God's unwavering presence carried her through life's darkest valleys. With candid vulnerability, she recounts the profound moments where the divine was tangibly felt, even in her most desperate circumstances.
As a devoted follower of Christ, Joanie's steadfast faith has been the cornerstone of her life. In this heartfelt narrative, she invites readers to join her in discovering the profound comfort and unshakable hope that can be found in a relationship with the Almighty.
"My deepest desire is for this book to be a beacon of encouragement, reminding others that no matter how lost or hopeless they may feel, God is always near, ready to transform their lives in miraculous ways," said author Joanie Bindel.
Published by Page Publishing, Joanie Bindel's stirring work offers readers a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith. This faith-filled narrative will leave an indelible mark on all who experience its uplifting message.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "I See God Every Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a devoted follower of Christ, Joanie's steadfast faith has been the cornerstone of her life. In this heartfelt narrative, she invites readers to join her in discovering the profound comfort and unshakable hope that can be found in a relationship with the Almighty.
"My deepest desire is for this book to be a beacon of encouragement, reminding others that no matter how lost or hopeless they may feel, God is always near, ready to transform their lives in miraculous ways," said author Joanie Bindel.
Published by Page Publishing, Joanie Bindel's stirring work offers readers a powerful testament to the transformative power of faith. This faith-filled narrative will leave an indelible mark on all who experience its uplifting message.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "I See God Every Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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