Author Christopher Fultz’s New Book, "Forest Shadows: A Frontier Spy Novel," is an Exciting Historical Fiction Spy Novel That Sends Readers Back in Time
Recent release “Forest Shadows: A Frontier Spy Novel” from Page Publishing author Christopher Fultz is the story of a people seeking to build a nation from a wild frontier fraught with dangers both personal and political.
Speedwell, TN, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Fultz, a long-time history teacher in Tennessee public schools and a twenty-plus-year employee of the Virginia State Parks, has completed his new book, “Forest Shadows: A Frontier Spy Novel”: a distinctive historical fiction spy novel that centers on a man with a past that haunts him and a future that sometimes seems out of reach. Jacob Smith, Captain Joseph Martin, and Sergeant Hoard, as well as all the others who travel the Wilderness Road seeking a better tomorrow, are willing to risk all for the future of their families and the future of a soon-to-be great nation. In the deep woods of the frontier border, a man faces many dangers and perils; it is truly a “dark and bloody ground.”
Author Christopher Fultz lives in a region where history is intricately layered from the Paleolithic Era through modern times and has been shaped by this environment. He was introduced to the world of historical reenacting at Martin’s Station, year 1775, and has fallen in love with the material culture of the Virginia frontier. His love of God, the outdoors, and a family-first lifestyle fits in perfectly with the eighteenth-century frontier mindset. In all things, he hopes to glorify God, serve his family, and tell the truest history he knows to those who wish to hear the story of this nation and its frontier heroes.
Fultz writes, “I began the journey into living history in 2004 at the invitation of a fellow teacher, Mr. Richard Beeler. He came to school dressed as a long hunter, and after a brief description of Martin’s Station and the events going on there, I was invited for a visit. After a couple hours hanging around and meeting the key personnel, I was hooked. The person portraying Captain Joseph Martin was Mr. Bill Heck, who has become a friend and brother and another great influence on my life. From that first visit to today, I have been consumed with the life of the eighteenth century on the frontier of Virginia. I have taken up several professions and have multiple interests that continue to grow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Fultz’s memorable tale sheds light on America’s frontier days through the lens of a suspenseful spy novel.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Forest Shadows: A Frontier Spy Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
Author Christopher Fultz lives in a region where history is intricately layered from the Paleolithic Era through modern times and has been shaped by this environment. He was introduced to the world of historical reenacting at Martin’s Station, year 1775, and has fallen in love with the material culture of the Virginia frontier. His love of God, the outdoors, and a family-first lifestyle fits in perfectly with the eighteenth-century frontier mindset. In all things, he hopes to glorify God, serve his family, and tell the truest history he knows to those who wish to hear the story of this nation and its frontier heroes.
Fultz writes, “I began the journey into living history in 2004 at the invitation of a fellow teacher, Mr. Richard Beeler. He came to school dressed as a long hunter, and after a brief description of Martin’s Station and the events going on there, I was invited for a visit. After a couple hours hanging around and meeting the key personnel, I was hooked. The person portraying Captain Joseph Martin was Mr. Bill Heck, who has become a friend and brother and another great influence on my life. From that first visit to today, I have been consumed with the life of the eighteenth century on the frontier of Virginia. I have taken up several professions and have multiple interests that continue to grow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Fultz’s memorable tale sheds light on America’s frontier days through the lens of a suspenseful spy novel.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Forest Shadows: A Frontier Spy Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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