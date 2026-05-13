Author Kimberly Burhite’s New Book, "Passion Through Conviction," Follows Detective Xander Moris as He Navigates Both Professional and Personal Challenges
Recent release “Passion Through Conviction” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Burhite is a gripping crime novel that centers around detective Xander Moris, who must race against the clock to help his victims and their families. Meanwhile, Xander also reignites an old flame, causing him to balance both his career and personal relationships on a dangerous tightrope.
Monticello, IA, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Burhite, a loving wife of thirteen years and mother of four who enjoys camping, writing, knitting, and spending time with friends and family, has completed her new book, “Passion Through Conviction”: a stirring tale that follows a detective who must tackle his greatest case yet while pursuing an old flame.
Burhite shares, “Detective Xander Moris must fight against time to find justice for his innocent victims and their families, fighting for love and passion with an old flame, as well as the challenges of the job. Will he prevail, or will he be too late?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Burhite’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Detective Moris’s journey to solve his case at all odds. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Passion Through Conviction” is sure to delight fans of the mystery crime genre, leaving readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Passion Through Conviction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
Burhite shares, “Detective Xander Moris must fight against time to find justice for his innocent victims and their families, fighting for love and passion with an old flame, as well as the challenges of the job. Will he prevail, or will he be too late?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Burhite’s enthralling tale is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Detective Moris’s journey to solve his case at all odds. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Passion Through Conviction” is sure to delight fans of the mystery crime genre, leaving readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Passion Through Conviction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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