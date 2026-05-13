Author Kimberly Burhite’s New Book, "Passion Through Conviction," Follows Detective Xander Moris as He Navigates Both Professional and Personal Challenges

Recent release “Passion Through Conviction” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Burhite is a gripping crime novel that centers around detective Xander Moris, who must race against the clock to help his victims and their families. Meanwhile, Xander also reignites an old flame, causing him to balance both his career and personal relationships on a dangerous tightrope.