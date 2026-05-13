Author Robert Frey’s New Book, "Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love," Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself Fighting for Survival in a World of Crime and Corruption

Recent release “Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love” from Page Publishing author Robert Frey is a compelling novel that centers around Ricky Kowack, a young man who embarks on a physical training regimen and works towards becoming an MMA fighter. But along the way he and his love Kendra are faced with betrayal and fall headlong into a dangerous world they might not survive.