Author Robert Frey’s New Book, "Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love," Follows a Young Man Who Finds Himself Fighting for Survival in a World of Crime and Corruption
Recent release “Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love” from Page Publishing author Robert Frey is a compelling novel that centers around Ricky Kowack, a young man who embarks on a physical training regimen and works towards becoming an MMA fighter. But along the way he and his love Kendra are faced with betrayal and fall headlong into a dangerous world they might not survive.
Olive Branch, MS, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Frey has completed his new book, “Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love”: a riveting tale of a young man whose pursuit of his MMA dreams takes a turn when he is betrayed and must fight to survive in a world of crime and danger.
Robert Frey graduated with a degree in business administration from Robert Morris University. He also holds an MBA, along with numerous certifications and licenses in real estate as a broker as well as a lifetime member of the Multimillion Dollar Sales Club. Currently, Robert is a fitness kickboxing instructor working for an MMA fighter who holds a black belt in jiujitsu and occasionally referees for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
“Ricky Kowack was a skinny kid who had to learn to fight back against bullying at an early age,” writes Frey. “He went on an intensive physical program, which resulted in his desire to compete in the MMA. During his intensive training, he met the love of his life, Kendra, who trained with him and supported his goal to be a successful fighter in the MMA. Along their journey, Ricky and Kendra were faced with deceit and betrayal. Together, Ricky and Kendra struggle to survive in the world of crime and corruption.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Frey’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each twist and turn and Ricky and Kendra face struggle after struggle together. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
Robert Frey graduated with a degree in business administration from Robert Morris University. He also holds an MBA, along with numerous certifications and licenses in real estate as a broker as well as a lifetime member of the Multimillion Dollar Sales Club. Currently, Robert is a fitness kickboxing instructor working for an MMA fighter who holds a black belt in jiujitsu and occasionally referees for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
“Ricky Kowack was a skinny kid who had to learn to fight back against bullying at an early age,” writes Frey. “He went on an intensive physical program, which resulted in his desire to compete in the MMA. During his intensive training, he met the love of his life, Kendra, who trained with him and supported his goal to be a successful fighter in the MMA. Along their journey, Ricky and Kendra were faced with deceit and betrayal. Together, Ricky and Kendra struggle to survive in the world of crime and corruption.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Frey’s enthralling tale will captivate readers with each twist and turn and Ricky and Kendra face struggle after struggle together. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Fighting the Odds Against Life and Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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