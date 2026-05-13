Recent Release, "The Wisp of the Willow," from Page Publishing Author Maren Meade, Weaves an Enthralling Tale of Suspense and Intrigue Within a Pastoral Setting
Spirit Lake, ID, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maren Meade has completed a new book, "The Wisp of the Willow" that follows the curious children of Woodbury Beck as they uncover long-buried secrets lurking in the local forest, known ominously as "The Ghostly Forest." Beneath the tranquil surface of this idyllic village lie sinister mysteries waiting to be unearthed.
The author, Maren Meade, is an avid reader who also finds joy in horseback riding and artistic pursuits. Her imaginative storytelling blends these passions into a captivating narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.
"The Wisp of the Willow" by Maren Meade challenges readers to confront the unsettling truths that can lie dormant within even the most serene of settings, as the children's investigation uncovers shocking revelations that will chill and intrigue.
"As an author, I'm driven to craft tales that transport readers to vivid, atmospheric worlds and challenge their perceptions," said author Maren Meade.
Published by Page Publishing, Maren Meade's compelling work offers readers an immersive journey into the unknown. This chilling mystery will leave an indelible mark on all who dare to uncover its secrets.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Wisp of the Willow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Maren Meade, is an avid reader who also finds joy in horseback riding and artistic pursuits. Her imaginative storytelling blends these passions into a captivating narrative that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.
"The Wisp of the Willow" by Maren Meade challenges readers to confront the unsettling truths that can lie dormant within even the most serene of settings, as the children's investigation uncovers shocking revelations that will chill and intrigue.
"As an author, I'm driven to craft tales that transport readers to vivid, atmospheric worlds and challenge their perceptions," said author Maren Meade.
Published by Page Publishing, Maren Meade's compelling work offers readers an immersive journey into the unknown. This chilling mystery will leave an indelible mark on all who dare to uncover its secrets.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Wisp of the Willow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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