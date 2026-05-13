Recent Release, "Alone," from Page Publishing Author Valoree Wright, Explores How Childhood Trauma Shapes a Mother's Resilience Through Her Son's Devastating Addiction
Jackson, MI, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Valoree Wright has completed a new book titled "Alone," a profoundly introspective memoir that traces the roots of emotional resilience through two interconnected narratives. The story begins in childhood, when nine-year-old Loree assumes the role of caretaker to her four younger siblings while navigating a household shadowed by parental neglect and alcoholism. A traumatic incident—her sister's serious injury during a makeshift swimming game—becomes the crucible in which Loree's trademark stoicism is forged. Decades later, this same unshakeable composure becomes both her armor and her burden as she confronts her adult son's sixteen-year struggle with substance use disorder.
Wright's distinguished career as a nurse spanning multiple decades provided the foundation for understanding human suffering and resilience. Before "Alone," her published work centered on educational innovation and healthcare instruction, including "CELS: A Truly Dynamic Experience," featured in The Journal of Critical Success Factor Teaching. Her academic background informs the clinical yet compassionate perspective she brings to this raw, unflinching examination of addiction's toll on families. As a devoted mother of six children and grandmother of eight, Wright draws upon lived experience and professional wisdom to craft a narrative that transcends the merely personal.
Through "Alone," Valoree Wright illuminates the psychological patterns that shape how we survive crisis and endure heartbreak. Readers will discover how the mantra "Everything is fine"—repeated throughout Loree's life—becomes a coping mechanism that simultaneously protects and isolates. The book unfolds as a meditation on the limits of maternal love, the invisible scars inherited from one generation to the next, and the quiet strength required to bear witness to a loved one's self-destruction without losing oneself. Wright's unflinching honesty about her emotional landscape offers readers permission to acknowledge their own struggles with devastating circumstances.
"I wanted to understand why I responded to my son's addiction the way I did, and in exploring that question, I realized my childhood had already written much of the answer. Writing 'Alone' became an act of reconciliation—with my past, with my limitations as a mother, and ultimately with acceptance," said author Valoree Wright.
Published by Page Publishing, Valoree Wright's courageous work offers solace and validation to families navigating addiction's destructive path. This memoir serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of honest self-examination.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Alone" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Wright's distinguished career as a nurse spanning multiple decades provided the foundation for understanding human suffering and resilience. Before "Alone," her published work centered on educational innovation and healthcare instruction, including "CELS: A Truly Dynamic Experience," featured in The Journal of Critical Success Factor Teaching. Her academic background informs the clinical yet compassionate perspective she brings to this raw, unflinching examination of addiction's toll on families. As a devoted mother of six children and grandmother of eight, Wright draws upon lived experience and professional wisdom to craft a narrative that transcends the merely personal.
Through "Alone," Valoree Wright illuminates the psychological patterns that shape how we survive crisis and endure heartbreak. Readers will discover how the mantra "Everything is fine"—repeated throughout Loree's life—becomes a coping mechanism that simultaneously protects and isolates. The book unfolds as a meditation on the limits of maternal love, the invisible scars inherited from one generation to the next, and the quiet strength required to bear witness to a loved one's self-destruction without losing oneself. Wright's unflinching honesty about her emotional landscape offers readers permission to acknowledge their own struggles with devastating circumstances.
"I wanted to understand why I responded to my son's addiction the way I did, and in exploring that question, I realized my childhood had already written much of the answer. Writing 'Alone' became an act of reconciliation—with my past, with my limitations as a mother, and ultimately with acceptance," said author Valoree Wright.
Published by Page Publishing, Valoree Wright's courageous work offers solace and validation to families navigating addiction's destructive path. This memoir serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of honest self-examination.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase "Alone" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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