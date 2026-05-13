Recent Release, "The Black Forest," from Page Publishing Author Stephen Houp, is a Captivating Tale of Change and Adventure
Marquette, KS, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Houp has completed a new book, "The Black Forest" — a heartwarming story about two brothers, Scotty and Andrew, whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn. Houp's engaging narrative follows the brothers as they embark on an adventure filled with challenges and discoveries.
The author, Stephen Houp, is a lifelong resident of the small town of Marquette, Kansas. A devoted husband and grandfather, Houp draws inspiration from his own family experiences to craft this charming tale. "The Black Forest" by Stephen Houp explores themes of resilience, the power of brotherhood, and the transformative nature of unexpected events.
"As an author, I am passionate about weaving stories that capture the essence of small-town life and the profound bonds of family," said author Stephen Houp. "With 'The Black Forest,' I hope to transport readers to a world where everyday moments can lead to extraordinary adventures."
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Houp's delightful work offers readers an uplifting and heartwarming journey. This charming book is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Black Forest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Stephen Houp, is a lifelong resident of the small town of Marquette, Kansas. A devoted husband and grandfather, Houp draws inspiration from his own family experiences to craft this charming tale. "The Black Forest" by Stephen Houp explores themes of resilience, the power of brotherhood, and the transformative nature of unexpected events.
"As an author, I am passionate about weaving stories that capture the essence of small-town life and the profound bonds of family," said author Stephen Houp. "With 'The Black Forest,' I hope to transport readers to a world where everyday moments can lead to extraordinary adventures."
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Houp's delightful work offers readers an uplifting and heartwarming journey. This charming book is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Black Forest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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