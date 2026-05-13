Recent Release, "Timmy the Tiniest Vampire," from Page Publishing Author John Sullivan, is a Charming Tale of a Pint-Sized Vampire Who Embraces His Unique Abilities
Live Oak, FL, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Sullivan has completed a new book, "Timmy the Tiniest Vampire" that follows the adventures of a diminutive vampire who struggles with his own insecurities. Despite his small stature, Timmy possesses a big heart and an even bigger imagination, leading him on an uplifting journey of self-discovery.
The author's own reflective nature shines through in this heartwarming story, as Sullivan weaves his passion for inspiring others into the narrative. "Timmy the Tiniest Vampire" explores themes of courage, family, and the power of friendship to overcome one's fears.
"I've always wanted to leave the world better than I found it," said author John Sullivan. "I just hope something I create brings light to someone else's heart."
Published by Page Publishing, John Sullivan's delightful work offers young readers an entertaining and emotionally resonant tale that celebrates individuality and the importance of embracing one's unique qualities.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Timmy the Tiniest Vampire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's own reflective nature shines through in this heartwarming story, as Sullivan weaves his passion for inspiring others into the narrative. "Timmy the Tiniest Vampire" explores themes of courage, family, and the power of friendship to overcome one's fears.
"I've always wanted to leave the world better than I found it," said author John Sullivan. "I just hope something I create brings light to someone else's heart."
Published by Page Publishing, John Sullivan's delightful work offers young readers an entertaining and emotionally resonant tale that celebrates individuality and the importance of embracing one's unique qualities.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Timmy the Tiniest Vampire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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