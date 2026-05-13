Recent Release, "I Remember," from Page Publishing Author Rhodann Blocker, Tells Stories of Her Life Experiences and the Lessons She Has Learned
Joanna, SC, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rhodann Blocker has completed a new book, "I Remember" — a candid collection of personal recollections that invite readers to reflect on their own lives. Inspired by her faith, the author shares poignant memories that alternately evoke laughter, tears, and contemplation. Rhodann's stirring narratives weave a tapestry of triumphs and challenges, encouraging readers to consider how their own cherished moments have shaped their identity.
The author's background as a gospel singer, painter, and devoted family matriarch infuses the book with an intimate, heartwarming tone. Rhodann's moving insights reveal the transformative power of remembrance, as she explores how our pasts can influence our present selves and future paths.
"I Remember" by Rhodann Blocker is a spiritually rich, reflective memoir that illuminates the profound lessons found in the everyday experiences that make up a life. Readers will discover profound truths about resilience, compassion, and the importance of holding onto cherished moments, even in the face of life's difficulties.
"Putting my memories on paper was a labor of love, as I hope to inspire others to reflect on their own journeys," said author Rhodann Blocker.
Published by Page Publishing, Rhodann Blocker's uplifting work offers readers an insightful exploration of the power of remembrance. This moving memoir will linger with readers long after the last page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "I Remember" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background as a gospel singer, painter, and devoted family matriarch infuses the book with an intimate, heartwarming tone. Rhodann's moving insights reveal the transformative power of remembrance, as she explores how our pasts can influence our present selves and future paths.
"I Remember" by Rhodann Blocker is a spiritually rich, reflective memoir that illuminates the profound lessons found in the everyday experiences that make up a life. Readers will discover profound truths about resilience, compassion, and the importance of holding onto cherished moments, even in the face of life's difficulties.
"Putting my memories on paper was a labor of love, as I hope to inspire others to reflect on their own journeys," said author Rhodann Blocker.
Published by Page Publishing, Rhodann Blocker's uplifting work offers readers an insightful exploration of the power of remembrance. This moving memoir will linger with readers long after the last page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "I Remember" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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