Author Lawrence Goree’s New Book, "Graphos: Recollections, Observations, Hopes, and Imagination," is a Collection of Soothing and Meditative Poetry

Recent release “Graphos: Recollections, Observations, Hopes, and Imagination” from Page Publishing author Lawrence Goree is based on the author’s observations of daily life, current events, biographical yearnings, spiritual growth, wry fallacies, and insomnia.