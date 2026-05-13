Author Lawrence Goree’s New Book, "Graphos: Recollections, Observations, Hopes, and Imagination," is a Collection of Soothing and Meditative Poetry
Recent release “Graphos: Recollections, Observations, Hopes, and Imagination” from Page Publishing author Lawrence Goree is based on the author’s observations of daily life, current events, biographical yearnings, spiritual growth, wry fallacies, and insomnia.
Shreveport, LA, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Goree, who was born, raised, and educated in Houston, Texas, has completed his new book, “Graphos: Recollections, Observations, Hopes, and Imagination”: a collection of semi-autobiographical poetry that reflects on the author’s innermost thoughts and life experiences.
Author Lawrence Goree displays gifts in the visual arts, language arts, and ministry from a young age. He had a chance meeting with “FP,” a former classmate and neighbor, after forty years had passed. “FP” chastised him for neglecting his gifts. Lawrence gave the matter some thoughtful consideration and chose to wait until after retirement from his secular profession to attend to his writings.
Published by Page Publishing, Lawrence Goree’s collection of revealing poems features works including “A Prayer of Thanks,” “ARTIFICIAL Intelligence,” “Ode to a Grandchild,” “Restless Night, Restless Mind,” “Spicy Food at Bedtime,” “The Infernal Comedy,” “Uh, Repeat the Question,” “Epilogue…Beyond the Sky,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Graphos: Recollections, Observations, Hopes, and Imagination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
Author Lawrence Goree displays gifts in the visual arts, language arts, and ministry from a young age. He had a chance meeting with “FP,” a former classmate and neighbor, after forty years had passed. “FP” chastised him for neglecting his gifts. Lawrence gave the matter some thoughtful consideration and chose to wait until after retirement from his secular profession to attend to his writings.
Published by Page Publishing, Lawrence Goree’s collection of revealing poems features works including “A Prayer of Thanks,” “ARTIFICIAL Intelligence,” “Ode to a Grandchild,” “Restless Night, Restless Mind,” “Spicy Food at Bedtime,” “The Infernal Comedy,” “Uh, Repeat the Question,” “Epilogue…Beyond the Sky,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Graphos: Recollections, Observations, Hopes, and Imagination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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