Recent release "The Mystical Sanctuary" from Page Publishing author Kim Castillo follows three women who find healing through friendship, tarot, & compassion for animals
Middletown, RI, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kim Castillo has completed her new book, The Mystical Sanctuary: A Mystical Tale of Friendship, Tarot, and Compassion for Animals, a luminous narrative that follows three women—Tiffany, Charlotte, and Heather—as they purchase an old farmhouse in New England with dreams of rescuing animals and, in quiet ways, themselves. Each woman arrives carrying her own sorrow: unexpected loss, lingering grief, and a longing for renewed purpose. As they begin the work of restoration, they discover unexpected solace in the sanctuary’s simple rhythms and in the creatures who come into their care.
As a retired educator and lifelong advocate for animal welfare, Kim Castillo brings authentic insight to her storytelling. Her reverence for the natural world and the deep connections between humans and animals infuse every page. Living in New England with her husband and their cherished companions, Castillo draws from her passion for spirituality, compassion, and the quiet wisdom found in nature’s mysteries.
The narrative unfolds with enchanting subtlety as the boundary between the mystical and tangible begins to soften. When a wounded hawk arrives at Tiffany’s door and faded letters from the 1940s surface within the farmhouse walls, the women discover traces of an earlier circle who once tended the same land with similar devotion. Through dreams that seem to reach across time, synchronicities that feel like guidance, and signs too meaningful to ignore, Tiffany, Charlotte, and Heather learn that grief can transform into grace and that compassion—whether offered to human or creature—can ripple farther than they ever imagined.
“I wanted to create a story where the sacred and the everyday intertwine,” said Castillo. “Through Tiffany, Charlotte, and Heather, I hoped to explore how grief can soften, how friendship can restore us, and how compassion for animals can open the heart in unexpected ways.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Castillo’s evocative work offers readers a sanctuary of their own—a place where resilience blooms and the invisible threads connecting all living things become visible through compassion. This heartfelt debut reminds readers that sometimes the greatest magic lies in our willingness to love, to heal, and to care for the lives around us.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Mystical
Sanctuary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon,
Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the
intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's
largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to
be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale
accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and
publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-
consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at
www.pagepublishing.com.
As a retired educator and lifelong advocate for animal welfare, Kim Castillo brings authentic insight to her storytelling. Her reverence for the natural world and the deep connections between humans and animals infuse every page. Living in New England with her husband and their cherished companions, Castillo draws from her passion for spirituality, compassion, and the quiet wisdom found in nature’s mysteries.
The narrative unfolds with enchanting subtlety as the boundary between the mystical and tangible begins to soften. When a wounded hawk arrives at Tiffany’s door and faded letters from the 1940s surface within the farmhouse walls, the women discover traces of an earlier circle who once tended the same land with similar devotion. Through dreams that seem to reach across time, synchronicities that feel like guidance, and signs too meaningful to ignore, Tiffany, Charlotte, and Heather learn that grief can transform into grace and that compassion—whether offered to human or creature—can ripple farther than they ever imagined.
“I wanted to create a story where the sacred and the everyday intertwine,” said Castillo. “Through Tiffany, Charlotte, and Heather, I hoped to explore how grief can soften, how friendship can restore us, and how compassion for animals can open the heart in unexpected ways.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Castillo’s evocative work offers readers a sanctuary of their own—a place where resilience blooms and the invisible threads connecting all living things become visible through compassion. This heartfelt debut reminds readers that sometimes the greatest magic lies in our willingness to love, to heal, and to care for the lives around us.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Mystical
Sanctuary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon,
Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the
intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's
largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to
be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale
accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and
publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-
consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at
www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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