Recent Release, "The Bears in the Chair," from Page Publishing Author Donald Storm, Brings Stuffed Animals to Life with Personality and Purpose
Sierra Vista, AZ, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donald Storm has completed a new book, "The Bears in the Chair," a delightful exploration born from a simple moment of observation. While passing by bears nestled in a chair, the author's imagination sparked with possibility: what if these cherished companions could move and speak? What stories would they tell? This charming premise unfolds through the eyes of a creative mind wondering what adventures, conversations, and secrets these beloved toys might share if given the chance to come alive.
With a background in engineering and business—holding both a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and an MPA—Donald Storm brings discipline and thoughtfulness to his creative pursuits. Now retired from the United States Air Force and residing in the Southwest, he has devoted himself to writing as a passionate hobby. His life enriched by three daughters, three grandchildren, and five great-granddaughters, Storm draws inspiration from the wonder and imagination that define childhood.
"The Bears in the Chair" by Donald Storm captures the magic that children instinctively understand: stuffed animals are never just objects, but companions with inner lives and untold tales. Through imaginative storytelling, readers will discover how one writer's curiosity transformed an ordinary observation into an enchanting narrative that celebrates the power of play, companionship, and the boundless creativity of the mind.
"Watching those bears in the chair sparked something in me," said author Donald Storm. "I realized their eyes seemed to follow me, and I couldn't help but wonder what they were thinking. This book is where my imagination took me, and I hope it inspires young readers to see the magic in their own beloved toys."
Published by Page Publishing, Donald Storm's engaging work transports readers into a world of imagination and wonder. This book reminds us that childhood's greatest treasures often come from the conversations we have with our closest companions.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase "The Bears in the Chair" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With a background in engineering and business—holding both a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and an MPA—Donald Storm brings discipline and thoughtfulness to his creative pursuits. Now retired from the United States Air Force and residing in the Southwest, he has devoted himself to writing as a passionate hobby. His life enriched by three daughters, three grandchildren, and five great-granddaughters, Storm draws inspiration from the wonder and imagination that define childhood.
"The Bears in the Chair" by Donald Storm captures the magic that children instinctively understand: stuffed animals are never just objects, but companions with inner lives and untold tales. Through imaginative storytelling, readers will discover how one writer's curiosity transformed an ordinary observation into an enchanting narrative that celebrates the power of play, companionship, and the boundless creativity of the mind.
"Watching those bears in the chair sparked something in me," said author Donald Storm. "I realized their eyes seemed to follow me, and I couldn't help but wonder what they were thinking. This book is where my imagination took me, and I hope it inspires young readers to see the magic in their own beloved toys."
Published by Page Publishing, Donald Storm's engaging work transports readers into a world of imagination and wonder. This book reminds us that childhood's greatest treasures often come from the conversations we have with our closest companions.
Readers who wish to experience this whimsical work can purchase "The Bears in the Chair" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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