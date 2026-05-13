Recent Release, "The Return of the Philosophers' Stone 1... Quick As A Wink," from Page Publishing Author Thomas Kitchen, Explores an Accidental Discovery
Jacksonville, FL, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Kitchen has completed a new book, "The Return of the Philosophers' Stone 1... Quick As A Wink," which follows scientist and doctor Thomas MacCutcheon as he pursues a seemingly impossible assignment. Hired by the Department of War to develop a laser-resistant lens, MacCutcheon works tirelessly to perfect his formula, only to encounter a persistent flaw in every casting—a defect resembling a crystal knot hole. When frustration leads him to discard yet another failed attempt, an astonishing discovery awaits: the shattered crystal fragments possess remarkable properties that defy explanation, including the ability to make solid objects invisible.
Born and raised in California's Sacramento Valley, Kitchen graduated from San Juan High School in 1971 and served in the Navy before earning his journeyman electrician credentials in Jacksonville, Florida. Drawing on his technical background and imaginative vision, he has crafted a narrative that seamlessly blends scientific precision with wonder, creating a story that resonates across multiple audiences and showcases his talent for transforming technical concepts into compelling adventure.
"The Return of the Philosophers' Stone 1... Quick As A Wink" presents readers with profound themes about discovery, responsibility, and the consequences of wielding power beyond our understanding. As MacCutcheon investigates his crystal's properties and learns to harness its capabilities, he embarks on numerous adventures that test his character and force him to confront ethical dilemmas. Readers will discover how light interacts with the crystal, witness the unfolding of MacCutcheon's journey, and experience the thrill of exploration alongside a protagonist who must navigate both scientific breakthrough and personal transformation.
"This work represents my passion for blending science with storytelling," said author Thomas Kitchen. "I wanted to create a narrative where an accidental discovery becomes the gateway to extraordinary adventures and deeper truths about the nature of reality itself."
Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Kitchen's imaginative work offers readers an enthralling escape into a world where scientific possibility meets wonder. The narrative promises to captivate those seeking intelligent fiction that challenges assumptions and celebrates discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Return of the Philosophers' Stone 1... Quick As A Wink" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in California's Sacramento Valley, Kitchen graduated from San Juan High School in 1971 and served in the Navy before earning his journeyman electrician credentials in Jacksonville, Florida. Drawing on his technical background and imaginative vision, he has crafted a narrative that seamlessly blends scientific precision with wonder, creating a story that resonates across multiple audiences and showcases his talent for transforming technical concepts into compelling adventure.
"The Return of the Philosophers' Stone 1... Quick As A Wink" presents readers with profound themes about discovery, responsibility, and the consequences of wielding power beyond our understanding. As MacCutcheon investigates his crystal's properties and learns to harness its capabilities, he embarks on numerous adventures that test his character and force him to confront ethical dilemmas. Readers will discover how light interacts with the crystal, witness the unfolding of MacCutcheon's journey, and experience the thrill of exploration alongside a protagonist who must navigate both scientific breakthrough and personal transformation.
"This work represents my passion for blending science with storytelling," said author Thomas Kitchen. "I wanted to create a narrative where an accidental discovery becomes the gateway to extraordinary adventures and deeper truths about the nature of reality itself."
Published by Page Publishing, Thomas Kitchen's imaginative work offers readers an enthralling escape into a world where scientific possibility meets wonder. The narrative promises to captivate those seeking intelligent fiction that challenges assumptions and celebrates discovery.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Return of the Philosophers' Stone 1... Quick As A Wink" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories