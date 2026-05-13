Recent Release, "Two Best Friends Named Greg and Henry," by Jazzmon Solomon, Explores the Profound Bond Between Two Devoted Ants Who Demonstrate Unwavering Loyalty
Lafayette, LA, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jazzmon Solomon has completed a new book titled "Two Best Friends Named Greg and Henry," which introduces readers to Greg and Henry, two loving ants whose extraordinary friendship showcases the true meaning of loyalty. These charming characters do everything together, sharing adventures and experiences that illuminate what genuine companionship looks like through the eyes of young audiences.
Solomon brings her extensive background as a lifelong Infant Toddler teacher to her storytelling, drawing on years of observing how children grow, learn, and form meaningful connections with one another. Her passion for working with young people shines throughout her debut, infused with warmth and authenticity that only comes from someone deeply committed to childhood development and education.
In "Two Best Friends Named Greg and Henry," readers will discover a heartwarming tale about loyalty, devotion, and the special kind of love that exists between true best friends. Solomon's illustrated narrative captures how Greg and Henry navigate their world together, offering children a touching portrait of friendship that resonates with the fundamental human need for connection and belonging. Through their ant-sized adventures, young readers will learn that the bonds we forge with others are among life's most precious gifts.
"I wanted to create a story that children would cherish and remember throughout their lives," said Solomon. "Greg and Henry's friendship reminds us that loyalty and love are the cornerstones of any meaningful relationship, and I hope this book inspires young readers to value their own friendships."
Published by Page Publishing, Jazzmon Solomon's delightful work offers children a gentle introduction to the values of loyalty and companionship. This touching story will resonate with families seeking meaningful books that celebrate the beauty of friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Two Best Friends Named Greg and Henry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Solomon brings her extensive background as a lifelong Infant Toddler teacher to her storytelling, drawing on years of observing how children grow, learn, and form meaningful connections with one another. Her passion for working with young people shines throughout her debut, infused with warmth and authenticity that only comes from someone deeply committed to childhood development and education.
In "Two Best Friends Named Greg and Henry," readers will discover a heartwarming tale about loyalty, devotion, and the special kind of love that exists between true best friends. Solomon's illustrated narrative captures how Greg and Henry navigate their world together, offering children a touching portrait of friendship that resonates with the fundamental human need for connection and belonging. Through their ant-sized adventures, young readers will learn that the bonds we forge with others are among life's most precious gifts.
"I wanted to create a story that children would cherish and remember throughout their lives," said Solomon. "Greg and Henry's friendship reminds us that loyalty and love are the cornerstones of any meaningful relationship, and I hope this book inspires young readers to value their own friendships."
Published by Page Publishing, Jazzmon Solomon's delightful work offers children a gentle introduction to the values of loyalty and companionship. This touching story will resonate with families seeking meaningful books that celebrate the beauty of friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Two Best Friends Named Greg and Henry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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