Recent Release, "Farmer Fuzzy Pants," from Page Publishing Author Leslie J. Weatherford, Captures the Authentic Rhythm of Rural Life and Agricultural Dedication
Galien, MI, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Leslie J. Weatherford has completed a new book titled "Farmer Fuzzy Pants," a children's work that transports readers into the daily world of a hardworking farmer and his wife as they tend their flourishing farmstead. Through vivid descriptions and genuine detail, the narrative unfolds the complete cycle of farm life, from the earliest moments of dawn until the final chores of the evening. Readers will discover the intricate routines that define existence on the land, where every task connects meaningfully to the next.
Weatherford brings unparalleled authenticity to this story, drawing from her own quarter-century of farming experience in Michigan. Having relocated to her farm in 2000, she has spent decades cultivating vegetables alongside her partner John, working the fields to plant corn and soybeans, and building a beloved seasonal pumpkin and corn maze business that has delighted countless children in her community for over a decade. Her intimate knowledge of agricultural cycles and the dedication required to sustain a working farm infuses every page with credibility and warmth.
"Farmer Fuzzy Pants" offers young readers an enlightening window into the realities of farm work and the satisfaction of harvest. The book details the farmer's essential responsibilities—planting seeds with intention, caring for crops through spraying and attentive maintenance, and guiding them toward their culmination at season's end. Children will gain understanding of where food originates and the persistent labor that transforms earth into abundance, while discovering the gentle beauty of pastoral dedication.
"My greatest joy in writing this book was sharing the reality of farming with young people," said author Leslie J. Weatherford. "I wanted them to see not just the romance of farm life, but the genuine work and commitment that makes it possible, and to appreciate the connection between our hands and the earth."
Published by Page Publishing, Leslie J. Weatherford's wholesome work celebrates agricultural heritage and rural values. Readers of all ages will find themselves enriched by this authentic portrayal of farming life.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Farmer Fuzzy Pants" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Weatherford brings unparalleled authenticity to this story, drawing from her own quarter-century of farming experience in Michigan. Having relocated to her farm in 2000, she has spent decades cultivating vegetables alongside her partner John, working the fields to plant corn and soybeans, and building a beloved seasonal pumpkin and corn maze business that has delighted countless children in her community for over a decade. Her intimate knowledge of agricultural cycles and the dedication required to sustain a working farm infuses every page with credibility and warmth.
"Farmer Fuzzy Pants" offers young readers an enlightening window into the realities of farm work and the satisfaction of harvest. The book details the farmer's essential responsibilities—planting seeds with intention, caring for crops through spraying and attentive maintenance, and guiding them toward their culmination at season's end. Children will gain understanding of where food originates and the persistent labor that transforms earth into abundance, while discovering the gentle beauty of pastoral dedication.
"My greatest joy in writing this book was sharing the reality of farming with young people," said author Leslie J. Weatherford. "I wanted them to see not just the romance of farm life, but the genuine work and commitment that makes it possible, and to appreciate the connection between our hands and the earth."
Published by Page Publishing, Leslie J. Weatherford's wholesome work celebrates agricultural heritage and rural values. Readers of all ages will find themselves enriched by this authentic portrayal of farming life.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Farmer Fuzzy Pants" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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