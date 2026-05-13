Recent Release, "Honor Thy Father and Mother," from Page Publishing Author Maria Lynn, is a Profound Memoir Transforming Personal Anguish Into Hope for Readers
Manchester, NH, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maria Lynn has completed a new book, "Honor Thy Father and Mother," a candid exploration of growing up as one of eight children in a conservative, homeschooled Catholic family where love and harm often coexisted. Through vivid storytelling infused with unflinching honesty, Maria invites readers into her dynamic childhood, where protective boundaries sometimes felt suffocating and family secrets lurked beneath the surface of daily life. She masterfully weaves together the distinct personalities of her siblings while revealing her own arduous struggles—battling illness, overcoming learning disabilities, and grappling with a mother whose emotional distance created lasting wounds.
As one of eight children raised in such an environment, Maria herself endured various forms of abuse until leaving home at eighteen to forge an independent path. Her experiences ignited a passion for psychology and healing, propelling her to earn a Bachelor's degree and pursue her LPC in Clinical Counseling. This professional foundation enriches her narrative with psychological insight while maintaining the authentic vulnerability that makes her story so compelling.
In "Honor Thy Father and Mother, readers will encounter pivotal themes of resilience, the courage required to confront familial secrets, and the transformative power of reclaiming one's voice. The stakes are personal yet universal—as family shadows of neglect and trauma gradually surface, Maria finds herself torn between loyalty and truth-seeking. What unfolds is a testament to the human spirit's capacity for healing, a call to action for anyone burdened by generational expectations, and ultimately, a guide toward liberation. Readers will discover that facing reality unflinchingly becomes the essential foundation for achieving peace and reclaiming personal power.
"Writing this memoir was both cathartic and necessary," said author Maria Lynn. "I hope my story helps others understand that acknowledging our pain is not weakness—it's the gateway to genuine healing and freedom."
Published by Page Publishing, Maria Lynn's transformative work offers solace and empowerment to survivors of family dysfunction. Her narrative illuminates the path from suffering to wholeness, demonstrating that healing is possible for all who dare to seek it.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Honor Thy Father and Mother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As one of eight children raised in such an environment, Maria herself endured various forms of abuse until leaving home at eighteen to forge an independent path. Her experiences ignited a passion for psychology and healing, propelling her to earn a Bachelor's degree and pursue her LPC in Clinical Counseling. This professional foundation enriches her narrative with psychological insight while maintaining the authentic vulnerability that makes her story so compelling.
In "Honor Thy Father and Mother, readers will encounter pivotal themes of resilience, the courage required to confront familial secrets, and the transformative power of reclaiming one's voice. The stakes are personal yet universal—as family shadows of neglect and trauma gradually surface, Maria finds herself torn between loyalty and truth-seeking. What unfolds is a testament to the human spirit's capacity for healing, a call to action for anyone burdened by generational expectations, and ultimately, a guide toward liberation. Readers will discover that facing reality unflinchingly becomes the essential foundation for achieving peace and reclaiming personal power.
"Writing this memoir was both cathartic and necessary," said author Maria Lynn. "I hope my story helps others understand that acknowledging our pain is not weakness—it's the gateway to genuine healing and freedom."
Published by Page Publishing, Maria Lynn's transformative work offers solace and empowerment to survivors of family dysfunction. Her narrative illuminates the path from suffering to wholeness, demonstrating that healing is possible for all who dare to seek it.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Honor Thy Father and Mother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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