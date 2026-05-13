New Release, "A Rose of a Different Color," from Albert Rayn Explores the Hidden Struggles of Vietnam Veterans and the Trauma That Transforms Lives Years After Homecoming
Moneta, VA, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Albert Rayn has completed a new book, "A Rose of a Different Color," which confronts the enduring legacy of the Vietnam War through a lens rarely examined in public discourse. The narrative dismantles harmful stereotypes about returning soldiers, revealing instead the reality of teenagers sent to foreign battlefields with weapons and impossible choices. Rayn traces how these young men survived jungles contaminated with chemicals, witnessed the deaths of closest friends, and returned home to a nation that rejected them, only to face an enemy they couldn't anticipate: the delayed emergence of severe trauma that would reshape their lives.
As a Vietnam veteran himself, Rayn writes from intimate knowledge of this experience. His journey from soldier to survivor to advocate for mental health awareness informs every page with authenticity and hard-won wisdom. Having relocated to Virginia to support his oldest son—who carries his own burden of PTSD from service in Iraq—Rayn demonstrates the cyclical nature of trauma across generations and the redemptive power of presence and understanding. His commitment to helping others navigate their psychological wounds stems from personal experience rather than clinical distance.
"A Rose of a Different Color" examines post-traumatic stress disorder with unflinching honesty, revealing how this silent killer can remain dormant for decades before erupting with catastrophic force. Readers will discover that beneath the stereotypes lies a profound human story about resilience, the availability of treatment, and the possibility of finding meaning after devastation. The book serves as both memoir and beacon for anyone struggling with trauma, urging families to listen deeply to those they love and offering hope that life can still hold magic even after darkness.
"I wrote this book hoping that anyone suffering from this terrible disorder could find the help that exists," said author Albert Rayn. "I'm not a doctor, but a victim who has learned that being present for others—truly listening to their pain—can transform both their lives and your own."
Published by Page Publishing, Albert Rayn's illuminating work provides solace and practical perspective to trauma survivors and their families. This candid account challenges readers to reconsider what they thought they knew about an entire generation.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "A Rose of a Different Color" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a Vietnam veteran himself, Rayn writes from intimate knowledge of this experience. His journey from soldier to survivor to advocate for mental health awareness informs every page with authenticity and hard-won wisdom. Having relocated to Virginia to support his oldest son—who carries his own burden of PTSD from service in Iraq—Rayn demonstrates the cyclical nature of trauma across generations and the redemptive power of presence and understanding. His commitment to helping others navigate their psychological wounds stems from personal experience rather than clinical distance.
"A Rose of a Different Color" examines post-traumatic stress disorder with unflinching honesty, revealing how this silent killer can remain dormant for decades before erupting with catastrophic force. Readers will discover that beneath the stereotypes lies a profound human story about resilience, the availability of treatment, and the possibility of finding meaning after devastation. The book serves as both memoir and beacon for anyone struggling with trauma, urging families to listen deeply to those they love and offering hope that life can still hold magic even after darkness.
"I wrote this book hoping that anyone suffering from this terrible disorder could find the help that exists," said author Albert Rayn. "I'm not a doctor, but a victim who has learned that being present for others—truly listening to their pain—can transform both their lives and your own."
Published by Page Publishing, Albert Rayn's illuminating work provides solace and practical perspective to trauma survivors and their families. This candid account challenges readers to reconsider what they thought they knew about an entire generation.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "A Rose of a Different Color" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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