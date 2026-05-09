"The Proud Pony" Gallops Into Hearts: An Inspiring New Children’s Book Celebrating Authenticity, Kindness and Humility
Ewing, NJ, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author and creative writer Latoya A. Thomas proudly announces the release of The Proud Pony, a heartwarming new children’s book that blends playful storytelling with timeless lessons about authenticity, kindness, humility, and believing in oneself.
Designed for young readers and families who cherish uplifting, character‑building stories, The Proud Pony is poised to become a beloved staple on bookshelves, in classrooms, and at community reading events.
At its core, The Proud Pony follows the journey of a spirited young pony who learns that true confidence comes not from showing off, but from showing kindness, practicing gratitude, and embracing the joy of learning. With vibrant illustrations and expressive, child‑friendly language, the book invites readers into a world where every challenge becomes a chance to grow.
“My goal is always to create stories that spark joy, build character, and open the hearts of children and families,” said author Latoya A. Thomas. “The Proud Pony reminds little ones that gratitude and humility are strengths and that they can shine brightly without dimming anyone else’s light.”
The Proud Pony expands Thomas’s growing catalog of faith‑rooted, family‑centered children’s literature, including the well‑received titles An Attitude of Gratitude and Lilly’s Lesson. Her work is celebrated for its warm storytelling that resonates with both children and adults.
The Proud Pony is available through major book retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and via IngramSpark distribution channels. Readers can also explore upcoming events through the author’s digital platforms.
Latoya A. Thomas is a children’s book author based in Ewing, NJ. She is dedicated to creating stories that help young readers grow in joy, gratitude, and emotional strength. Through meaningful, character‑building storytelling, Thomas nurtures the hearts and minds of children and inspires families to embrace positivity and connection. She is building a lasting legacy of uplifting, character‑rich literature for families everywhere.
Designed for young readers and families who cherish uplifting, character‑building stories, The Proud Pony is poised to become a beloved staple on bookshelves, in classrooms, and at community reading events.
At its core, The Proud Pony follows the journey of a spirited young pony who learns that true confidence comes not from showing off, but from showing kindness, practicing gratitude, and embracing the joy of learning. With vibrant illustrations and expressive, child‑friendly language, the book invites readers into a world where every challenge becomes a chance to grow.
“My goal is always to create stories that spark joy, build character, and open the hearts of children and families,” said author Latoya A. Thomas. “The Proud Pony reminds little ones that gratitude and humility are strengths and that they can shine brightly without dimming anyone else’s light.”
The Proud Pony expands Thomas’s growing catalog of faith‑rooted, family‑centered children’s literature, including the well‑received titles An Attitude of Gratitude and Lilly’s Lesson. Her work is celebrated for its warm storytelling that resonates with both children and adults.
The Proud Pony is available through major book retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and via IngramSpark distribution channels. Readers can also explore upcoming events through the author’s digital platforms.
Latoya A. Thomas is a children’s book author based in Ewing, NJ. She is dedicated to creating stories that help young readers grow in joy, gratitude, and emotional strength. Through meaningful, character‑building storytelling, Thomas nurtures the hearts and minds of children and inspires families to embrace positivity and connection. She is building a lasting legacy of uplifting, character‑rich literature for families everywhere.
Contact
Latoya A. ThomasContact
609-775-7408
latoyaathomas.com
609-775-7408
latoyaathomas.com
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