MigWay Expands Published Lane Coverage Across East Coast and Midwest Freight Corridors
Asset-based carrier releases detailed shipper guides for seven high-demand dry van and flatbed lanes, with flat all-in rates and no broker involvement.
Charlotte, NC, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The lane guides cover the following corridors:
Raleigh, NC to New York City, NY — pharmaceutical distribution, retail replenishment, and consumer goods moving along the I-95 Eastern Seaboard corridor.
West Virginia to Ohio — industrial equipment, chemicals, and raw materials moving into the Ohio manufacturing base at Columbus, Cleveland, and Toledo, served by MigWay's manual fleet on Appalachian-grade terrain.
Great Lakes Industrial Loop — dry van circuit service connecting Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana for auto parts, food distribution, and industrial components.
Illinois to Indiana — high-frequency dry van service between Chicago distribution hubs and Indianapolis pharmaceutical and manufacturing corridors.
Ohio to Maryland — FTL dry van connecting Rust Belt manufacturing centers to the Port of Baltimore and the DC distribution ring.
Pennsylvania to Virginia — dry van service across the I-81 and I-95 corridors connecting Lehigh Valley logistics parks and Pittsburgh manufacturing to Northern Virginia and Richmond distribution networks.
Texas Flatbed — full truckload flatbed service into and out of the Gulf Coast industrial corridor, covering oilfield equipment, structural steel, wind energy components, and construction materials, with in-house permitting and oversized routing.
All MigWay rates are flat and all-in. Fuel surcharges and standard accessorials are included in the published rate. There are no add-on fees quoted separately.
"Shippers deserve to know what a lane actually costs before they pick up the phone," said a MigWay spokesperson. "Publishing our rates and transit data up front is how we operate. No surprises at delivery, no brokered loads, no passed-off freight."
MigWay operates a fleet of 300 trucks and 500 trailers. The dry van fleet includes 2019-2026 Freightliner Cascadia, Volvo, Mack, and Western Star equipment. The flatbed and manual divisions run 2018-2021 Freightliner Cascadia, Columbia, and Coronado models with 10 and 13-speed transmissions. All trucks are governed at 70 mph. Dispatch operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no outsourced staff. Every load carries live ELD and GPS tracking.
MigWay's primary coverage area includes the East Coast, Northeast, and parts of the Midwest, with flatbed lanes extending into Texas and the Gulf Coast.
About MigWay
MigWay is an asset-based full truckload carrier headquartered in Pineville, NC. The company operates dry van and flatbed services across the East Coast, Northeast, and Midwest with a fleet of 300 trucks and 500 trailers. MigWay dispatches 24/7 with in-house staff and provides live GPS and ELD tracking on every shipment. All rates are flat and all-in with no brokered freight and no outsourced dispatch.
Contact:
MigWay
9349 China Grove Church Rd.
Pineville, NC 28134
Phone: +1-980-255-3200
Website: migway.com
Raleigh, NC to New York City, NY — pharmaceutical distribution, retail replenishment, and consumer goods moving along the I-95 Eastern Seaboard corridor.
West Virginia to Ohio — industrial equipment, chemicals, and raw materials moving into the Ohio manufacturing base at Columbus, Cleveland, and Toledo, served by MigWay's manual fleet on Appalachian-grade terrain.
Great Lakes Industrial Loop — dry van circuit service connecting Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana for auto parts, food distribution, and industrial components.
Illinois to Indiana — high-frequency dry van service between Chicago distribution hubs and Indianapolis pharmaceutical and manufacturing corridors.
Ohio to Maryland — FTL dry van connecting Rust Belt manufacturing centers to the Port of Baltimore and the DC distribution ring.
Pennsylvania to Virginia — dry van service across the I-81 and I-95 corridors connecting Lehigh Valley logistics parks and Pittsburgh manufacturing to Northern Virginia and Richmond distribution networks.
Texas Flatbed — full truckload flatbed service into and out of the Gulf Coast industrial corridor, covering oilfield equipment, structural steel, wind energy components, and construction materials, with in-house permitting and oversized routing.
All MigWay rates are flat and all-in. Fuel surcharges and standard accessorials are included in the published rate. There are no add-on fees quoted separately.
"Shippers deserve to know what a lane actually costs before they pick up the phone," said a MigWay spokesperson. "Publishing our rates and transit data up front is how we operate. No surprises at delivery, no brokered loads, no passed-off freight."
MigWay operates a fleet of 300 trucks and 500 trailers. The dry van fleet includes 2019-2026 Freightliner Cascadia, Volvo, Mack, and Western Star equipment. The flatbed and manual divisions run 2018-2021 Freightliner Cascadia, Columbia, and Coronado models with 10 and 13-speed transmissions. All trucks are governed at 70 mph. Dispatch operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no outsourced staff. Every load carries live ELD and GPS tracking.
MigWay's primary coverage area includes the East Coast, Northeast, and parts of the Midwest, with flatbed lanes extending into Texas and the Gulf Coast.
About MigWay
MigWay is an asset-based full truckload carrier headquartered in Pineville, NC. The company operates dry van and flatbed services across the East Coast, Northeast, and Midwest with a fleet of 300 trucks and 500 trailers. MigWay dispatches 24/7 with in-house staff and provides live GPS and ELD tracking on every shipment. All rates are flat and all-in with no brokered freight and no outsourced dispatch.
Contact:
MigWay
9349 China Grove Church Rd.
Pineville, NC 28134
Phone: +1-980-255-3200
Website: migway.com
Contact
MigWayContact
Andrew Danylenko
+1-980-890-8803
migway.com/
Andrew Danylenko
+1-980-890-8803
migway.com/
Categories