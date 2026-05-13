Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality.
New York, NY, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At a time when premium spirits often rely on heavy embellishment to signal value, Mack Brands is taking a different approach: stripping the bottle back to enhance the experience of holding, pouring, and using it.
Developed in collaboration with award-winning design house, Studio Garces, the new designs focus on ergonomics, material clarity, and a more intentional pouring experience - bringing product design principles typically seen in tech and engineering into the spirits category.
“In our eyes, design isn’t decoration, it’s decision-making,” said Nic Mack. “We start with how the bottle should feel in someone’s hand, not just how it looks on a shelf.”
The redesigned Tequila Rosaluz bottle emphasizes its additive-free profile through clean lines and transparent materials, while Conte Camillo adopts a more sculptural form aimed at elevating the act of pouring into a deliberate ritual.
The launch reflects a broader strategy by Mack Brands to connect with a new generation of consumers who value authenticity, simplicity, and thoughtful design over traditional luxury cues.
“In a crowded market, clarity always stands out,” Mack added. “We’re not adding more. We’re taking things away with purpose.”
The new bottles will be available worldwide in July 2026.
About Mack Brands
Mack Brands is a global spirits company redefining how premium alcohol is designed, presented, and experienced. Founded by Nic Mack, the company challenges traditional industry conventions by combining premium production with a design-led approach to branding and packaging.
Through its portfolio, including Tequila Rosaluz, Conte Camillo and Finvara Whiskey, Mack Brands is helping shift the category away from excess and ornamentation toward clarity, usability, and modern cultural relevance.
About Studio Garces
Studio Garces is an award-winning industrial design studio specializing in product, packaging, and brand systems. Recognised by the iF Design Award, the studio works at the intersection of form and function, creating objects that are both visually distinct and highly usable. Its collaboration with Mack Brands reflects a shared focus on purposeful design and a more intentional approach to consumer experience.
Media Contact:
Emma Kendrick Cox, Global Marketing Director
cox@mack-brands.com
Developed in collaboration with award-winning design house, Studio Garces, the new designs focus on ergonomics, material clarity, and a more intentional pouring experience - bringing product design principles typically seen in tech and engineering into the spirits category.
“In our eyes, design isn’t decoration, it’s decision-making,” said Nic Mack. “We start with how the bottle should feel in someone’s hand, not just how it looks on a shelf.”
The redesigned Tequila Rosaluz bottle emphasizes its additive-free profile through clean lines and transparent materials, while Conte Camillo adopts a more sculptural form aimed at elevating the act of pouring into a deliberate ritual.
The launch reflects a broader strategy by Mack Brands to connect with a new generation of consumers who value authenticity, simplicity, and thoughtful design over traditional luxury cues.
“In a crowded market, clarity always stands out,” Mack added. “We’re not adding more. We’re taking things away with purpose.”
The new bottles will be available worldwide in July 2026.
About Mack Brands
Mack Brands is a global spirits company redefining how premium alcohol is designed, presented, and experienced. Founded by Nic Mack, the company challenges traditional industry conventions by combining premium production with a design-led approach to branding and packaging.
Through its portfolio, including Tequila Rosaluz, Conte Camillo and Finvara Whiskey, Mack Brands is helping shift the category away from excess and ornamentation toward clarity, usability, and modern cultural relevance.
About Studio Garces
Studio Garces is an award-winning industrial design studio specializing in product, packaging, and brand systems. Recognised by the iF Design Award, the studio works at the intersection of form and function, creating objects that are both visually distinct and highly usable. Its collaboration with Mack Brands reflects a shared focus on purposeful design and a more intentional approach to consumer experience.
Media Contact:
Emma Kendrick Cox, Global Marketing Director
cox@mack-brands.com
Contact
Mack BrandsContact
Emma Cox
+27824301357
https://mack-brands.com/
Studio Garces:
+34 664 38 59 85
Emma Cox
+27824301357
https://mack-brands.com/
Studio Garces:
+34 664 38 59 85
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